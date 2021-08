First unveiled last year, the Airbus MAVERIC Model Aircraft for Validation and Experimentation of Robust Innovative Controls) boasts a blended wing design that could potentially reduce fuel consumption by up to 20% compared to current single-aisle aircraft. It’s powered by hydrogen, which can be combusted directly through modified gas turbines using a process that converts it into electric energy with fuel cells. When hydrogen is combined with CO2, it can be used to produce synthetic kerosene. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.