Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

John Stones believes Man City is best place for him after signing new deal

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Yg8f_0bN9eBu800
John Stones has signed a four-year contract extension with champions Manchester City (Dave Thompson/PA) (PA Wire)

John Stones has signed a four-year contract extension at Manchester City, the Premier League champions have announced.

The England defender, who joined the club from Everton in a £47.5million deal in 2016, is now committed to City until 2026.

The new deal rewards Stones for a past year in which he has rejuvenated his career, moving from the periphery of Pep Guardiola’s side to playing a key role in their latest title success.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jW9ed_0bN9eBu800
Stones was a key part of last season’s title success (Peter Powell/PA) (PA Wire)

“I couldn’t be happier,” Stones, 27, said. “I love being part of this squad. There are so many quality players here and I know we can continue winning trophies, which is my main focus.

“Working with the manager is a dream – he has taught me so much about the game and I feel like I learn something new every single day.

“This is the best place for me to play my football and fulfil my ambitions.”

Stones, hampered by form and fitness issues, fell down the pecking the order during the 2019-20 campaign and appeared to be facing an uncertain future last summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SAaOP_0bN9eBu800
Stones (right) has formed a solid partnership with Ruben Dias (left) (Shaun Botterill/PA) (PA Archive)

Yet he remained at the Etihad Stadium and took full advantage of opportunities early last season to reclaim a place in the side. He went on to form a solid partnership with new signing Ruben Dias as City regained the Premier League crown.

His performances also earned him an England recall and he was a firm fixture in the side that reached the Euro 2020 final this summer.

Stones feels he has reaped the rewards for a decision to transform his lifestyle.

Commenting on what he has changed, he said: “Everything. It was just doing more training, more gym, finding little details with food or recovery, anything I could find to improve I tried to improve on.

“Coming through those experiences of difficult times not playing, the injuries previous to that – all things that I have tried to learn from.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0406mT_0bN9eBu800
Stones earned an England recall after transforming his lifestyle off the pitch (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

“I think I proved last season that I found ways to be a better me and a better player for my team-mates. I have set the bar now for myself and I still feel that there is room to improve on the non-football aspect off the pitch and definitely on the pitch as well.”

Stones, who began his career at Barnsley, has made 168 appearances for City and won every domestic honour, including three Premier League titles, during his time at the club.

Director of football Txiki Begiristain said: “This is great news for our club. John is an exceptional footballer and a fantastic defender, whose attributes are well suited to our style of play.

“We knew when we signed him that we were getting a talented centre-back, but he has really matured in his five years here and, as we saw last season, is at the top of his game right now.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

33K+
Followers
85K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
John Stones
Person
Txiki Begiristain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man City#Manchester City#New Deal#Uk#Everton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
CityXtra

Man City Star Closes In On Signing New £175,000-A-Week Contract

The Premier League champions are keen to tie down the former Everton man to a longer contract after he enjoyed a stellar 2020/21 campaign for the Blues. After playing a bit-part role in the squad for the best part of two years, Stones won back his spot in the starting XI as he forged a formidable partnership alongside Rúben Dias at the heart of defence, amassing 35 outings across all competitions over the course of the previous season.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Jack Grealish to become the first English £100MILLION man after agreeing to leave Aston Villa for Manchester City... with star's record transfer set to be officially confirmed in the next 24 hours after signing five-year deal and undergoing a medical

Jack Grealish will become the first English £100million footballer after he agreed to leave Aston Villa for Manchester City on Wednesday night. The 25-year-old will be officially confirmed as a City player over the next 24 hours after undergoing a medical and signing a five-year contract. The Premier League champions...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Bernardo pushing Man City to sell him to Barcelona

Bernardo Silva is pushing Manchester City to sell him to Barcelona. The Portugal midfielder has asked to leave the Etihad this summer. The Sun says Bernardo, 26, is keen to play in LaLiga. And his agent Jorge Mendes is trying to negotiate a move to Barcelona. City currently are refusing...
Premier League90min.com

Man City set to hand new contracts to John Stones & Phil Foden

Manchester City are keen to tie up new long-term contracts for both John Stones and Phil Foden in the near future. City's primary focus of the past few weeks has been tying up a deal for midfielder Jack Grealish, who joined the club earlier this week from Aston Villa for a fee of £100m - a Premier League record and a record for an English player.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Stones set to sign huge five-year contract with Man City

Manchester City are set to confirm a new five-year contract for centre-back John Stones. The new deal marks a remarkable turnaround for Stones, who looked on his way out of the club last summer. But he stayed, fought for his place, became first choice next to Ruben Diaz, and is...
Premier LeaguePosted by
CityXtra

"There Is No Better Place To Do That!” - John Stones Discusses Man City Goals Following New Long-Term Contract

Stones, aged 27, joined the Blues from Everton in August 2016 and has gone on to make 168 appearances and win 10 pieces of silverware, including three Premier League titles. The Englishman, who has recently re-found his form as he had an outstanding 2020/21 campaign for both club and country, has spoken of his happiness at remaining at the Etihad Stadium for a further five-years, as Manchester City announced a new long-term contract on Tuesday morning.
Premier Leaguevavel.com

John Stones: The Barnsley Beckenbauer

2020/21 Premier League Champions. UEFA Champions League finalist. Euro 2020 finalist. What better way to reward a season like that with a new contract, keeping him at the Etihad until 2026?. It has not been all smooth sailing for John Stones, however. This article takes a look at his journey...

Comments / 0

Community Policy