On behalf of the Government and people of the United States of America, I extend warm wishes to the people of India on your 75th Independence Day. The bonds between the United States and India began over seven decades ago and have transformed into a growing partnership. Our regional cooperation is expanding at an exponential pace as we continue to work together, alongside our partners, to advance our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific. From climate action and clean energy to space technologies, U.S.-India bilateral cooperation is wide-ranging and stronger than ever before.