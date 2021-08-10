Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Adam Thompson and Harry Smith absent as Leyton Orient take on QPR

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23OGdO_0bN9drV500
Kenny Jackett could make changes for Orient (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Archive)

Leyton Orient are without Adam Thompson and Harry Smith for the visit of QPR in the EFL Cup.

Defender Thompson is not ready to return from an ankle injury and striker Smith is recovering from a knee problem.

Both have stepped up their rehabilitation but Wednesday’s match comes too soon.

Veteran skipper Darren Pratley could be rested by boss Kenny Jackett.

QPR could welcome back Ilias Chair, who missed the opening-day draw with Millwall through illness.

Manager Mark Warburton will also rotate his squad with Charlie Austin likely to be rested.

Jordan Archer, Andre Dozzell, Jimmy Dunne and Albert Adomah could be handed starts.

Sam Field is absent with a knee injury which requires surgery.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

33K+
Followers
85K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Thompson
Person
Sam Field
Person
Kenny Jackett
Person
Jordan Archer
Person
Jimmy Dunne
Person
Albert Adomah
Person
Andre Dozzell
Person
Darren Pratley
Person
Mark Warburton
Person
Charlie Austin
Person
Ilias Chair
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leyton Orient#Defender Thompson#Millwall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Salford could have several new faces against Leyton Orient

Salford could hand debuts to several new faces in their Sky Bet League Two opener against Leyton Orient. Former Gillingham midfielder Matty Willock, who had a spell at Manchester United earlier in his career, is the latest recruit following a successful trial during pre-season. Veteran Matty Lund joined after his...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

QPR edge past Leyton Orient on penalties

QPR needed penalties to avoid an upset in the Carabao Cup and reach the second round after eventually beating Leyton Orient 5-3 in a shoot-out. Rob Dickie’s second goal in consecutive matches appeared to put the Sky Bet Championship side on course for a routine victory, but the hosts recovered and Aaron Drinan levelled late on before Ruel Sotiriou’s missed effort from 12 yards saw the hosts exit the competition.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Mark Warburton felt QPR were lucky to beat Leyton Orient

Mark Warburton admitted QPR deserved to lose to Leyton Orient in the Carabao Cup first round but was pleased they kept their nerve to triumph in a penalty shoot-out. Rob Dickie scored for the second consecutive game after 16 minutes to put the R’s on course to claim bragging rights in the London derby, but missed first-half opportunities opened the door for the O’s.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Leyton Orient’s attacking options stretched for Exeter clash

Leyton Orient are light on forward options for Exeter’s visit in Sky Bet League Two. Aaron Drinan, who scored in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie with QPR, is expected to lead the line again despite struggling with cramp during the latter stages of the London derby. Boss Kenny Jackett is set...
SoccerSkySports

Salford 1-1 Leyton Orient: Matty Willock stunner earns point for City

Matty Willock marked his Salford debut in spectacular fashion with a 30-yard thunderbolt securing a 1-1 draw against Leyton Orient. The home support saw their side fall behind after 33 minutes when Omar Beckles fired in on the rebound after Tom King's initial save. However, Orient's advantage proved short-lived with...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Sam Johnstone eyeing a start as West Brom take on Luton

Sam Johnstone looks set to start between the sticks for West Brom ahead of their Championship match against Luton. The goalkeeper, who was included in England’s Euro 2020 squad earlier this summer, was on the bench for the opening game of the season against Bournemouth last weekend. Matt Clarke could...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Obbi Oulare may make Barnsley squad for Coventry game

Obbi Oulare could be named in Barnsley’s squad to face Coventry at Oakwell. The 25-year-old has yet to play for the Reds since arriving in July but could feature alongside fellow new signing Aaron Leya Iseka for the first time. Devante Cole, Herbie Kane and Victor Adeboyejo may also be...
SoccerShropshire Star

Kyle Bennett ready to rediscover his football spark at AFC Telford

Kyle Bennett is determined to enjoy his football again after returning home to Telford to turn out for his local club. The experienced winger, 30, has chalked up almost 350 league appearances in an impressive career and admits things have fallen into place perfectly for a first stint at his hometown club.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Ben Brereton again on target as Blackburn rescue draw at Millwall

Ben Brereton scored for the second successive league match as Blackburn hit back to claim a 1-1 draw at Millwall in the Sky Bet Championship. Rovers had barely looked like troubling the Lions’ goal for the majority of the contest at The Den, but they found the leveller when they needed to to cancel out Jed Wallace’s opener for the hosts.
SoccerBBC

Jonny Williams: Swindon Town sign Wales midfielder on free transfer

Swindon Town have signed Wales midfielder Jonny Williams on a free transfer after his release by Cardiff City earlier this summer. The 27-year-old was part of Wales' Euro 2020 squad but was a free agent after a short spell with Cardiff last season. Williams has played for clubs including Crystal...
Soccervavel.com

Bradford City 2-1 Oldham Athletic: Angol aids late Bantams victory

A brace from home debutant Lee Angol helped ensure that Bradford City could grasp a late victory against Oldham Athletic. Angol, who joined the club from Leyton Orient in the Summer, fired the Bantams in front in the 32nd minute. The Latics thought that they had snatched a first point...

Comments / 0

Community Policy