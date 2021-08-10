Free Plug-in - dearVR MICRO

The UJAM Brute Virtual Drummer is a great VST plug-in that opens the door for a wide range of contemporary, heavy-hitting drum sounds. Putting you right between UJAM's super-aggressive Heavy 2 and more dialed-back Solid 2 plug-ins, Brute offers a fantastic mix of heavy drum styles, ranging everywhere from post-grunge to nu metal. Like all of UJAM's top-notch virtual drummers, Brute gives you an incredible selection library that allows you to create a backbeat with the perfect combination of fills, breakdowns, intros, and endings. Its impressive features list includes 31 playing styles, each with 23 different phrases for maximum rhythmic specificity. From there, you'll choose your favorite of five drum kits to complement your beat along with six separate mix settings, which can all be intensified or calmed through the "smack" and "amount" drawbars. UJAM also lets you alter the instrument configuration of your kit, presenting mic levels and a wide array of controls to adjust your kit's reverb, grit, and ambience, among other nuances. A perfect studio tool, UJAM's Brute will bring you closer than ever to tracking down that perfect heavy drum sound for your project.