TODAY Is Missouri’s 200th Birthday

Today (TUESDAY) is the State of Missouri’s 200th birthday. Missouri was the nation’s 24th state admitted into the union August 10th, 1821. The Missouri territory was part of the 1803 Louisiana Purchase. Governor Mike Parson will be hosting a reception for dignitaries participating in the Statehood Ceremony at the State Capitol. In addition, Parson and the first lady will also be involved in Statehood Day events hosted by the Missouri Bicentennial Commission.