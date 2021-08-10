“This is GWAR” Feature Length Documentary to Debut at This Year’s Fantastic Fest September 23rd-30th in Austin, TX
“This is GWAR” Feature Length Documentary to Debut at This Year’s Fantastic Fest September 23rd-30th in Austin, TX. “This is GWAR,” is the powerful story of the most iconic heavy metal/art collective/monster band in the universe, as told by the humans who have fought to keep it alive for over thirty years. The film will premiere at this year’s Fantastic Fest in Austin, TX.sidestagemagazine.com
