The Horton Hotel and Rooftop Lounge in downtown Boone has been sold. High Country Press reports the luxury boutique hotel and lounge, featuring the popular rooftop bar, has been sold to SPA Properties, consisting of Sean Sassano, Paul Pessina, and Aaron Ammar, all App State Alums and college athletes, who remain actively involved in the community including part of the ownership group of the new professional soccer club, Appalachian FC, Vixster, a waste and recycling company, and active participants at Appalachian State University as guest speakers and on the Board of the Brantley Risk & Insurance Center Board of Advisors.