Listen to Two New Big Thief Songs, "Little Things" and "Sparrow"
Indie folk-rock mainstays Big Thief shared their first proper new songs in two years on Tuesday, “Little Things” and “Sparrow.”. The tracks follow a big 2019 for the band, which saw the release of their acclaimed third and fourth albums, U.F.O.F. and Two Hands, which both landed among Paste’s favorite records of that year. Produced by Big Thief drummer James Krivchenia, “Little Things” and “Sparrow” were recorded with Shawn Everett at Topanga, California’s Five Star Studios in October 2020 and Sam Evian at Flying Cloud Recordings in the Catskills in July/August 2020, respectively.www.pastemagazine.com
