Listen to Two New Big Thief Songs, "Little Things" and "Sparrow"

On “Little Things,” Big Thief perfect their natural ability to turn fleeting moments into unrestrained narrative. Produced by drummer James Krivchenia, this A-side of the band’s new split single unfolds with a drunken clarity, setting aside the cosmic sounds of their 2019 albums in favor of an intoxicating portrait of infatuation. Singer Adrianne Lenker narrates the intense attachment she forms around a romantic partner, relaying both the good and bad without compromise. Endorphins rush through the thronging drums, guitar bursts, and quick handclaps that accompany her rambling reveries. “Leaving me undressed like some cheap classic movie/Maybe I’m a little obsessed/Maybe you do use me,” she sings, wrestling with the messiness of glorifying both a lover’s “gold and blue” feelings. While in the past, Lenker might have ruminated on the darkness of this situation, here she chases the highs of these smaller wonders (“I still lose sight of every other face”), leaving things open-ended: “I was inside of you/Where are you now?” Her insecurities now work in her favor, adding light-heartedness to her joy.