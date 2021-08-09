Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Listen to Two New Big Thief Songs, "Little Things" and "Sparrow"

By Scott Russell
Paste Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndie folk-rock mainstays Big Thief shared their first proper new songs in two years on Tuesday, “Little Things” and “Sparrow.”. The tracks follow a big 2019 for the band, which saw the release of their acclaimed third and fourth albums, U.F.O.F. and Two Hands, which both landed among Paste’s favorite records of that year. Produced by Big Thief drummer James Krivchenia, “Little Things” and “Sparrow” were recorded with Shawn Everett at Topanga, California’s Five Star Studios in October 2020 and Sam Evian at Flying Cloud Recordings in the Catskills in July/August 2020, respectively.

www.pastemagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Pitchfork Music Festival#New Orleans#Music#Five Star Studios#Flying Cloud Recordings#Big Thief#Bills Aches Blues#Big Thief Tour Dates#Il#Mo The Pageant#Tx Granada Theater#La Civic#Ga#Vt Higher Ground#Ma Pines Theatre#Pa#Barcelona#Es Primavera Sound
Related
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

The World Is a Beautiful Place… Announce New Album Illusory Walls, Share New Song: Listen

The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die have announced a new album: Illusory Walls is coming to digital and streaming platforms on October 8 and vinyl on December 3 via Epitaph. “Invading the World of the Guilty as a Spirit of Vengeance” is the LP’s first offering and it arrives with an Adam Peditto–directed video starring Wataru Nishida. (Both the album and the song title were inspired by the game Dark Souls.) Watch the video, and check out the band’s upcoming fall tour dates, below.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

“Little Things”

On “Little Things,” Big Thief perfect their natural ability to turn fleeting moments into unrestrained narrative. Produced by drummer James Krivchenia, this A-side of the band’s new split single unfolds with a drunken clarity, setting aside the cosmic sounds of their 2019 albums in favor of an intoxicating portrait of infatuation. Singer Adrianne Lenker narrates the intense attachment she forms around a romantic partner, relaying both the good and bad without compromise. Endorphins rush through the thronging drums, guitar bursts, and quick handclaps that accompany her rambling reveries. “Leaving me undressed like some cheap classic movie/Maybe I’m a little obsessed/Maybe you do use me,” she sings, wrestling with the messiness of glorifying both a lover’s “gold and blue” feelings. While in the past, Lenker might have ruminated on the darkness of this situation, here she chases the highs of these smaller wonders (“I still lose sight of every other face”), leaving things open-ended: “I was inside of you/Where are you now?” Her insecurities now work in her favor, adding light-heartedness to her joy.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Tierra Whack Shares New Song “Walk the Beat”: Listen

Tierra Whack is back with a new single called “Walk the Beat.” The club track features these repeated words: “Fashion shows, fancy clothes/That’s just the way it goes.” It’s produced by J Melodic. Give it a listen below. The Philadelphia rapper recently shared “76”—a song celebrating the Philadelphia 76ers. Following...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Big Red Machine share new single “Mimi” ft. Ilsey, Doveman, mems Big Thief & Beirut

Big Red Machine, the collaborative project of Bon Iver's Justin Vernon and The National's Aaron Dessner, release their new album, How Long Do You Think It's Gonna Last?, later this month (pre-order on red vinyl), and they've just shared another new single, "Mimi." Like much of the rest of the album, it features some special guests: singer and songwriter Ilsey (aka Ilsey Juber, who's written and co-written songs for Major Lazer, Mark Ronson, Lykke Li, Miley Cyrus, and others), Aaron's brother Bryce Dessner, Big Thief’s James Krivchenia, Doveman (aka Thomas Bartlett), and Beirut’s Benjamin Lanz. Stream it below.
MusicStereogum

Big Thief – “Little Things” & “Sparrow”

Big Thief are heading out on a North American tour next month and today the band is releasing two new songs, “Little Things” and “Sparrow.” Both were recorded last year. It’s their first new material since 2019’s Two Hands, which was the second album they put out that year. A few months ago, the band’s Buck Meek said that their follow-up was “pretty much done.”
MusicPaste Magazine

Yola Announces 2022 Stand For Myself North American Tour

Yola’s Stand for Myself has been a Paste favorite since its release, even earning a spot on our Best Albums of July list. In 2022, Yola is bringing her powerhouse vocals across North America in her headlining tour with special guests Jac Ross and Nick Connors. For the tour’s Nashville dates, Allison Russell and Devon Gilfillian will serve as openers.
MusicPaste Magazine

The 10 Best New Songs

Writing a song is easy. Make some noise, maybe sing some words. You did it! But writing a good song is far more difficult, and a great one harder still. Great songs, like the 10 we’ve highlighted below, land somewhere deep inside our brains, scratching an itch we couldn’t locate if we tried. This particularly exciting release week saw the return of Big Thief with their first original material since 2019, the latest single from Indigo De Souza’s hotly anticipated Any Shape You Take, and our second preview of Magdalena Bay’s debut album, to name only a select few. Get your ears around them all below.
Music995qyk.com

LISTEN: Thomas Rhett Drops New Song ‘Redneck Be Like’

Thomas Rhett surprised his fans today when he dropped a new song called “Redneck Be Like.”. Thomas said via a press release, “This song is all about summertime and getting a chance to unwind and let loose. We wrote it about the towns where I grew up in Georgia and Tennessee, and honestly every town we live in for the night when we go on tour. We can’t wait to see y’all on the road and turn this one up.”
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine Share Two New Songs: Listen

Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine have shared another pair of songs from their forthcoming album A Beginner’s Mind. Listen to “Fictional California” and “Back to Oz” below. The latter arrives with a music video directed by Alex Horan and animated by Clara Murray. “This was a song that I...
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

New Little King Song Perfectly Captures The Events of 2020

Every so often the world goes through major changing events & they become the focal point for artists to write music about. Since 2020, the pandemic has absolutely been a major factor for many musicians to write about: the frustrations, the fears & uncertainties of what will happen the next day. That is absolutely the case for El Paso artist, Little King, who's back with another single that just came out this weekend.
Rock MusicPaste Magazine

Ganser Announce Fall U.S. Tour with Modern English, Bartees Strange, Algiers

Chicago rockers Ganser are getting back out on the road, announcing a fall U.S. tour in support of Modern English, Bartees Strange and Algiers. The band’s 18-date run begins at their hometown’s Thalia Hall on Aug. 26, sticking mostly to the Midwest and East Coast through September, including another Chicago stop for Sept. 18’s Riot Fest, before heading down south for a half-dozen more October shows, including a set at Austin’s Levitation Festival.
MusicPosted by
Eagle 106.3

Listen to Billy Idol’s New Song ‘Bitter Taste’

Billy Idol has released a new single "Bitter Taste," a track from his upcoming EP, The Roadside, due for release on Sept. 17. You can watch the song's video below, as well as view the complete track listing for the EP. Much of the music on The Roadside was written...
Paste Magazine

Injury Reserve Announce New Album By the Time I Get to Phoenix

Following the release of their 2019 self-titled debut, Injury Reserve was put on pause after the passing of member Stepa J. Groggs. Now, a year on since the unexpected loss, Injury Reserve has broken their silence with the announcement of their newest album By the Time I Get to Phoenix. The album was largely completed before Grogg’s passing, and will include his contributions. A single and video is expected to arrive this week.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Wale Taps Maxo Kream for New Song “Down South”: Listen

Wale has released the new song “Down South,” featuring Houston’s Maxo Kream and Dallas rapper Yella Beezy. The single, produced by Harry Fraud, samples Mike Jones’ “Still Tippin’.” Listen below. Last year, Wale released an EP called The Imperfect Storm. His latest studio album, Wow… That’s Crazy, arrived in October...
Musickexp.org

New Music Reviews (8/16)

Each week, Music Director Don Yates (joined this week by DJ Gabriel Teodros) shares brief insights on new and upcoming releases for KEXP's rotation. These reviews help our DJs decide on what they want to play. See what we added this week below (and on our Charts page), including new releases from Jungle, Ty Segall, Liars, and more.
Rock MusicNME

Listen to Turnstile’s anthemic new song ‘Fly Again’

Turnstile have shared another preview of their upcoming new album – listen to the anthemic ‘Fly Again’ below. The song will appear on the hardcore band’s upcoming album ‘Glow On’, which is due to arrive on August 27 via Roadrunner Records. So far, the band have shared the Blood Orange-featuring...
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Gwenifer Raymond on American primitive fingerstyle, spooky tunings, and the morbid potential of the acoustic guitars

Gwenifer Raymond’s rich, powerful solo acoustic instrumental music first took flight with her debut album, You Never Were Much Of A Dancer. A 13-song flurry of acoustic guitar and banjo compositions – very much in the vein of the big hitters of American primitive, John Fahey and Jack Rose – the set was a riveting demonstration of her often-blistering playing.
MusicNewsTimes

How Jade Bird Moved to Austin and Rekindled Her Love of Britpop

Jade Bird was having a tough time out on tour in 2019, working herself to the point of exhaustion. The British singer-songwriter was on the road in the United States with Father John Misty and Jason Isbell in the wake of her self-titled debut album, not really writing much, when an idea struck her.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Russ Returns with Another New Song ‘Italy’: Listen

Russ was holidaying in Italy and a few other places just about a week ago which seemed to have inspired him to record new music. Earlier this week, he did something interesting. The rapper-singer uploaded snippets of 5 new songs (some of them still under construction) on his Instagram and asked fans to pick the one he should put out for the weekly drop this Friday. Majority of the folks chose track #1, ‘Italy’ and keeping true to his word, he has unveiled the finished version of it for us.

Comments / 0

Community Policy