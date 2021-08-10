Cancel
Congress & Courts

Treasury yields end higher as Senate passes $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill

By Vivien Lou Chen, Mark DeCambre
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

U.S. Treasury yields edged up on Tuesday as the U.S. Senate voted to approve an infrastructure bill.

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news.

