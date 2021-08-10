Cancel
Economy

Summer fairs find a labor shortage threatens to cancel carnival rides

By Rheanna Wachter, Caoilinn Goss and Vann Noland
tribuneledgernews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLabor shortages are affecting traveling carnivals nationwide, meaning many local fairs and other outdoor events are having trouble finding businesses to supply midway rides this year. The Moniteau County Fair, which ended Sunday, could not offer carnival rides this year. Officials had originally booked rides, but the carnival company canceled...

NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Wilkes County, NCWilkes Journal Patriot

Labor shortage worse; many factors cited

Multiple factors combined to worsen a labor shortage that existed in Wilkes County even before the pandemic began in March 2020, said local economic development officials and others. “The need for employees is much greater than I personally have seen in my 22-plus-year career with the Wilkes chamber,” said Linda...
Ithaca, NYPosted by
The Ithaca Voice

‘Labor shortage’ really something more

ITHACA, N.Y. — Pre-pandemic, Bickering Twins, like many downtown restaurants, was thriving with more than 20 employees and regular customers filling tables. Now, the customers have returned without staff to fill their orders –– a familiar story for many Ithaca businesses struggling to fill their ranks. But the ‘labor shortage’...
Springfield, ILWTAX

Fair rides are GO!

SPRINGFIELD – In advance of opening day, ride inspectors with the Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) spent a week at the State Fairgrounds Midway certifying rides and attractions to confirm they are safe for use when the gates open on August12th. “A sure sign of summer is the Illinois State...
RestaurantsWSJM

Survey Looks At Restaurant, Hotel Labor Shortage

The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association has released results of a recent statewide hospitality industry survey showing that nine in ten restaurants and nearly every hotel is operating with inadequate staffing to meet consumer demand. Association President Justin Winslow says the shortage comes despite higher wages being offered by establishments.
Economynddist.com

Factory Raises Wages to Combat Labor Shortage

The skills and labor shortages continue to be significant pain points for manufacturers. The bottleneck has forced manufacturers to test various solutions, from signing bonuses, to hiring previously terminated employees. Depending on who you are talking to, everyone has a theory: a lack of interest in manufacturing, a lack of...
Duluth, MNPosted by
KOOL 101.7

Labor Shortage Causes More Restaurants To Limit Service

Man, restaurants and other hospitality industries can't catch a break. Few were hit harder than these businesses when COVID-19 first started and we went into lockdown. Restaurants and bars lost a ton of money. Many employees went without work and even switched careers entirely or took the unemployment benefits. Fast...
Florida Statetravelweekly.com

Florida hoteliers say labor shortage may be easing

One of the vexing problems for Florida lodging operators has been the short supply of hotel workers amid the booming demand from pandemic-restless tourists. The mismatch had some hotels closing entire floors for lack of housekeepers or limiting the number of times that bedsheets would be changed during a guest's stay.
Idaho Falls, IDPost Register

Restaurants heavily impacted by labor shortages

Tuesdays at Mac n’ Kelly’s Pub and Grill are usually relatively slow for the Idaho Falls restaurant, demanding little from staff members. That changed on July 27, when a huge influx of customers caused a minor crisis. “We had one bachelor party that had a reservation that was for like...
Economynewstalk941.com

Supply Chain Issues Expected To Continue With Labor Shortage

Supply chain issues caused by the pandemic are not expected to be resolved any time soon. That is according to MTSU Supply Chain Management Professor Dr. Kimball Bullington. Bullington said the Delta Variant is spreading and supply chain infrastructure relies on a network of interstate trucking, that is 200,000 drivers short.
Posted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Facing labor shortage, construction industry finds hope in Pierce County youth

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Facing a labor shortage, the building industry in Pierce County is looking to boost youth interest in pursing careers in construction. By 2028, more than 1 million craft professionals will be needed in the residential construction industry nationally, according to a press release from the Master Builders Association (MBA) of Pierce County in July. The MBA is a trade association representing 750 builders, remodelers and industry professionals in the housing and residential construction industry.
Wichita, KSKAKE TV

Food supplier faces labor shortages

Sysco is a major food supplier for many Kansas restaurants. This week it called dozens of them, saying it can’t meet their needs right now. Rhonda Williams was expected to open her new restaurant, 750 Soul, on Friday, but a week before found out she won’t be getting any food from Sysco. Now, she’s scrambling for other options.
AgricultureSantafe New Mexican.com

Backbreaking jobs on chile farms explain labor shortage

If I believed Republican state legislators, I’d think they had pinpointed something fresh and alarming. They’ve been buzzing about a shortage of workers to harvest New Mexico’s famous chile crop, as if that’s a recent development. The Republicans claim a bump in unemployment benefits is leaving growers without enough people...
El Paso, TXEl Paso News

Relief funding for chile industry helping labor shortage

El Paso, TX (KTSM) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has announced this week, plans to provide federal relief funds to raise wages for chile workers and help bridge the labor shortage for the industry. Senator Crystal Diamond (District 35-Doña Ana, Hidalgo, Luna, and Sierra), applauded the relief funding. As co-author...
Washington StatePosted by
Big Country News

Despite Labor Shortage, Thousands of Washington State Residents say They Can't Find a job

Like hundreds of thousands of other Washingtonians, Priscilla Bell, a personal trainer in Seattle, lost her job during the first chaotic weeks of the pandemic last year. But unlike many of those laid off due to COVID-19, Bell hasn't been able to find work since, despite an intensive job search that started when gyms partially reopened for the first time last August.
Labor Issuesrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Tackling the labor shortage by boosting employee efficiency

Right now, there's a perfect storm brewing in the foodservice industry. Despite thousands of new hires in July, restaurants and bars across the U.S. find themselves 1.2 million workers short of where they were in February 2020. Meanwhile, guests are surging back to in-house dining. With fewer employees around to...
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Tree Trimming Companies Also Hit By Labor Shortage

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A lot of people are doing whatever they can to protect their homes in what has been a historic fire season, but finding a company to do the work may be challenging. Tree trimming companies say they’re having a hard time filling out their crews of climbers. With the labor shortage and people not being able to learn fast enough, many end up getting their training on the job. “There is no factory, no institution that is making tree climbers. The only way to have a tree climber is to hire one that has already been trained or train them yourself,” said a tree trimmer from TreeMax tree service who spoke to CBS13. California is one of a handful of states where a contractor license is required to climb, cut down, or trim trees. However, workers say another issue compounding the labor shortage is that there are only a handful of places in California to get certified statewide.
Economykosu.org

Labor Market Continues To See Worker Shortage

At a time where many businesses are putting up "Now Hiring" signs and offering incentives to reel in employees, workers are just not biting. So, if there are more jobs and demand is high, where are the workers?. Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with NPR chief economics correspondent Scott...
Travelhospitalitynet.org

Travel Demand Adds Pressure To Hotel Labor Shortage

The increase in demand for hotel rooms during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a double-edged sword for the U.S. hotel industry. While more demand means increased revenue for hotels, the demand in many cases is too much for hotels to handle amid a labor shortage crisis. Higher demand has allowed hotels to raise rates, but higher rates also raise guest expectations, which can be difficult to meet with smaller staffs.

