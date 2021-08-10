Man found in Akron garage with gunshot wound dies

Authorities are investigating after a 40-year-old man was shot to death in Akron .

It was around 10:10 p.m. Monday when Akron police officers responded to the scene in the 1000 block of Greenwood Avenue, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Upon their arrival, officers found the victim in a garage with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead a the scene at 10:23 p.m.

"Based on preliminary information developed at the scene, it appeared the victim was shot by an unknown suspect after exiting his vehicle," according to the Akron Police Department.

The victim’s name is currently unknown, but will be released once positive identification is made.

No arrests have been made as detectives work to identify the suspect(s) involved. Anybody with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Both the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating the incident.

No additional details were immediately available. Stay with 3News as we will update this story as more details are released.

