Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
War, WV

Mayor of War fined $460 after two charges, including DUI, dropped

By CHARLES BOOTHE Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Posted by 
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 5 days ago

WAR — The mayor of War was fined a total of $460.50, including court costs, after pleading guilty to two of four charges in Fayette County with the other two charges dismissed.

Robert Beavers, 67, was arrested in May in the Mount Hope area of Fayette County and charged with possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), driving under the influence, prohibited use of a communications device while driving and approaching authorized emergency vehicles.

The charges came the weekend before municipal elections and he was seeking reelection. Beavers was reelected by a wide margin.

According to the Fayette County Magistrate Court, Beavers pled guilty to possession and not yielding to approaching emergency vehicle.

The DUI and use of a communications device while driving charges were dropped.

Beavers was fined $100 for the possession charge, $10 for the yielding charge and $175.25 for court costs for each of those two charges, for a total of $460.50.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Trooper A.E. Roberts, with the Gauley Bridge detachment of the West Virginia State Police, Roberts was on a traffic stop with a Fayette County deputy when a black Ford Mustang failed to move over for the emergency lights.

Roberts said in his complaint that Beavers admitted he failed to yield to the stopped emergency vehicles and said “he wasn’t paying attention due to the fact that he was talking on the phone with no hands free device activated.”

According to the complaint, the officer also smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Beavers admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day and apologized to officers for not admitting he had some “hidden on his person” when he was first pulled over.

Beavers was then given several standardized field sobriety tests, which he failed, Roberts said in his complaint.

— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com

Comments / 0

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Bluefield, WV
3K+
Followers
162
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Bluefield Daily Telegraph

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
War, WV
Government
City
Gauley Bridge, WV
City
War, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoking Marijuana#Odor#Beavers#Trooper A E Roberts#Ford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell slams Biden's 'botched exit' from Afghanistan

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) slammed President Biden ’s “botched exit” from Afghanistan on Sunday, after the Taliban entered the capital city of Kabul, having already taken control of the rest of the country. “The Biden Administration’s botched exit from Afghanistan including the frantic evacuation of Americans and vulnerable...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...

Comments / 0

Community Policy