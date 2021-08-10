Cancel
Podcast: Analyzing the Bengals' Depth Chart, Offensive Line Concerns and Other Observations

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 5 days ago
CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I react to the Bengals' first depth chart of the 2021 season. We also discuss the offensive line, including the battle between Michael Jordan, Xavier Su'a-Filo and Jackson Carman. Plus, we take a look at Ja'Marr Chase's start, Joseph Ossai and more.

Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest training camp news, including exclusive interviews, highlights and so much more!

