Bluefield, WV

Granada Theater renovations closes on $1.1 million historical tax credit

By CHARLES BOOTHE Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Posted by 
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 5 days ago

BLUEFIELD — A final piece of the needed investments for the Granada Theater in Bluefield is now in place.

Brian Tracey, Executive Director of the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corp., said an investment of $1.162 million by MVB Bank in the Granada Theater using federal and state historic tax credits has been closed.

That will bring to total investment in restoring the historic theater to almost $4 million.

“The Granada will create opportunities for entertainment, employment, and education in downtown Bluefield, benefitting residents across the region,” Tracey said.

Movies as well as music, dance, and live theater productions will be presented in its 500-seat auditorium. Tracy said the Granada will “create more than a dozen jobs and bring much-needed foot traffic to the city’s core, contributing to the positive momentum already present in the Bluefield’s downtown. Importantly, the theater will also offer educational programming, working together with local schools and colleges.”

“MVB’s investment in the Granada is another example of the bank’s commitment to using innovative financing tools to help transform communities,” said Martin Howe, President of MVB Community Development Corp.

The Granada Theater is the last remaining theater in Bluefield, once home to seven movie and vaudeville venues. The effort to save and restore the Granada began nine years ago, with the acquisition and stabilization of the property.

With a groundswell of financial support from the local community, renovations began in earnest in 2019. Tracey said the historic tax credit investment represents the final piece of financing needed to bring this long-shuttered theater back to life.

After extensive renovations, the theater is expected to open to the public in late August.

The recently organized Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corp. includes the Granada as well as the Bluefield Arts Center.

The Federal Historic Preservation Tax Incentives Program allows investors to obtain tax credits by contributing to projects that rehabilitate and re-use historic buildings. It is administered by the National Park Service in partnership with State Historic Preservation Offices.

The program has financed more than 46,000 completed projects since its enactment in 1976.

The West Virginia State Rehabilitation Tax Credit is administered by the State Historic Preservation Office, using the same standards as the Federal program, providing tax credits to private sector investors.

— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Bluefield, WV
