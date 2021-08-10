Region flagged as 'abnormally dry,' teetering toward drought

BLUEFIELD — The region has been flagged as “abnormally dry” by the National Weather Service, and is flirting with possible drought conditions

Precipitation totals so far this summer in Bluefield have been minuscule, Patrick Wilson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., said.

“We are just treading along, and not getting a lot of rain,” Wilson said, adding that the West Virginia, Virginia region as a whole has been experiencing drier than normal conditions this summer.

“Our area has been flagged as abnormally dry,” he said. “That is the first condition before you go into an actual drought.”

While the year 2020 was wetter than normal for the region, things changed around April of this year.

In May, the Mercer County Airport recorded only 2.05 inches of rain for the entire month. The rainfall totals for the Bluefield area increased a little bit in June to 2.72 inches, but fell again in July to only 2.26 inches of rain. So far for August, only 0.02 inches of rain has been reported in the Bluefield area.

“If we don’t get more significant rain in the next two weeks to a month, that could expand and we could push into a moderate drought,” Wilson said of the current “abnormally dry” designation on the drought monitor.

The Bluefield area will see a few chances for rain throughout this week, including today and Wednesday. There is a 50 percent chance of rain today and a 60 percent chance for rain Wednesday. There is also a chance for showers and thunderstorms throughout the remainder of the week, but most of those storms will be “hit or miss,” according to Wilson.

It may take a tropical system, or other larger storm front, to provide a prolonged period of rainfall and to help break the current dry spell.

“If we don’t get anything, it’s going to keep getting drier,” Wilson said.

Last year, the Mercer County Airport recorded 52.56 inches of rain, which is almost 13 inches above normal rainfall totals for the Bluefield area. So far this year, only 21.66 inches of rain has been recorded at the airport with the majority of that precipitation occurring in the spring.

