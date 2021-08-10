Cancel
Woman killed as buses collide at Victoria station in London

By Nicola Slawson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
The scene of the crash at Victoria bus station, central London, on Tuesday. Photograph: Ian West/PA

A woman has been killed and three other people injured when two buses crashed in central London, police have said.

The Metropolitan police were called to the incident at Victoria bus station at 8.25am on Tuesday. Images posted on social media show a single-decker bus on route 507 crashed into the rear of another, causing damage to both vehicles.

The dead woman was believed to be in her 30s. Her next of kin had yet to be informed, police said. Three other people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A London ambulance service spokesperson said it was called to reports of a road traffic collision.

Victoria collision map

“We sent three ambulance crews, two medics in cars, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic, and our hazardous area response team. We also dispatched London’s air ambulance,” she said.

“We treated three people at the scene, and took two of them to hospital. Sadly, a fourth person died at the scene.”

A witness, who wished to remain anonymous, said she was travelling on another bus when she “heard a bang” and saw a woman “underneath” a 507 bus.

She told the PA Media news agency the woman was wearing a dark floral skirt and had blonde hair.

She said: “Her hand was outstretched. There were a lot of people around her, one lady was holding her hand and a guy was trying to help. I honestly hoped she would be OK.”

The witness said the bus she was travelling on left moments later. She added that she and her fellow passengers were left feeling in shock and “so helpless”.

Danielle Cain, a Big Issue seller, said she “heard a woman scream” and saw “a load of people gathered round”.

She continued: “It was awful, I knew instantly something bad had happened. I was told later a woman had got trapped under a bus.”

The bus station was closed shortly after the crash. A wide cordon remained in place surrounding the terminal. The two single-decker buses involved were visible, one with its windshield smashed and the other with a crumpled rear bumper.

Light blue screens and blue tarpaulins, erected by police, remained in place covering most of the scene. A private ambulance arrived shortly after 12.30pm and was seen reversing behind the screens.

Andy Byford, Transport for London’s commissioner, said: “We are extremely saddened that a woman has tragically died after a collision with a bus and our thoughts are with her family and friends. We are thinking of everyone affected by this incident and will support everyone however we can.

“We are working urgently with the operator of the two buses – Go Ahead London – and the police to investigate what happened.”

The Guardian

The Guardian

