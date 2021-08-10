Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand with 7 Weeks Remaining

By Joel Reuter, JoelReuterBR
Bleacher Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven weeks. That's all that's left of the 2021 MLB regular season, and postseason races are heating up around baseball as we enter the stretch run. With the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets hitting a rough patch, the door has swung wide open in the American League East and National League East races, and outside of the Chicago White Sox in the American League Central, no division leader has a lead of more than five games.

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Triston Casas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Power Rankings#The Boston Red Sox#New York Mets#American League East#National League East#The Chicago White Sox#Nos#Hoy#Arizona Diamondbacks#The San Francisco Giants#Orioles#The New York Yankees#Triple A#Nl Central#The Milwaukee Brewers#Cincinnati Reds#The Miami Marlins#The Max Scherzer#Astros#Kansas City Royals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
Country
Japan
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Related
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Albert Pujols sparks speculation with quote about Angels

Albert Pujols faced the Los Angeles Angels as an opponent for the first time since leaving the organization in a three-game series this weekend. There didn’t appear to be any hard feelings, but the veteran first baseman still raised some eyebrows with something he said after Sunday’s game. Pujols’ Dodgers...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Alex Cora Calls Marwin Gonzalez DFA ‘Tough’ Decision For Red Sox

Marwin Gonzalez and Alex Cora’s friendship goes back a couple of years, so it certainly wasn’t easy for the Boston Red Sox manager to break the news that Gonzalez was getting designated for assignment. The move came a few hours prior to the Red Sox’s series opener against the Baltimore...
MLBFOX Sports

MLB Power Rankings: The Giants can't be stopped

The trade deadline has come and gone, and now it’s time for the playoff push. A lot of teams look very different these days, so it’s time to update the power rankings. From the lowly No. 30 to the cream of the crop at No. 1, here’s how the list shakes out:
MLBTopeka Capital-Journal

Royals Rundown: Unfortunate Royals may have just lucked out

You might not consider the Kansas City Royals lucky these days. It’s difficult to see how a team on pace to lose 92 games is catching many breaks. Between the myriad of injuries and poor performances by key players, there are plenty of reasons to consider them unlucky. But General...
MLBallfans.co

MLB Power Rankings: Making Sense of the Post-Trade Deadline Landscape

As the baseball world continues to regain its bearings following a dizzying trade deadline, we have serious business to tend to. These power rankings are all fun and games for the first part of the season, but with the calendar flipped to August, we’re now entering that oh-so-serious segment of the baseball season: the stretch run.
MLBallfans.co

Dodgers No. 2 in weekly power rankings

After a 3-2 week, the Dodgers come in at No. 2 in the latest power rankings update. At the moment, the Dodgers trail the Rays by one game for the second best record in all of baseball. I know power rankings mean everything (sarcasm), but in case you were curious,...
MLBbardown.com

The Blue Jays dropped 3 spots in the MLB Power Rankings even after going 9-2 at home

Power Rankings don’t mean much in terms of teams' actual performance of teams, but it is nice to see the league recognize your success. Some players like to look at these things and measure themselves against other squads, and if you’re a fan of the Blue Jays, you might want to look away from this last ranking made by the MLB.
MLBLas Cruces Sun-News

MLB power rankings: Phillies surge to first place, Mets fall apart in NL East

For the first time in three months, the New York Mets don't lead the National League East. The Mets' recent decline has coincided with hot streaks from the (now) first-place Philadelphia Phillies and second-place Atlanta Braves, who both made significant improvements at the deadline to make a run in the division.

Comments / 0

Community Policy