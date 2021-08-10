Texas Rangers vs Seattle Mariners 8/10/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Washington Nationals (50-63) and the New York Mets (57-55) will duel in Game 2 of a doubleheader showdown at Citi Field in Flushing Queens on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 3:40 PM ET. Washington will face the New York Mets in the final two installments of a three-game competition in the NL East Division. The Nationals just lost the first round of this series to the Mets at 7-8 on Tuesday. The Nats made an early lead at 4-1 after two innings and took another lead at 7-5 after the 5th frame but did not hold on to an eventual 7-8 defeat. Pitcher Joe Ross struggled with four earned runs on six hits allowed with a walk and two strikeouts in pitching for 5.0 innings. After the loss, Washington took 4th place in the National League East Division with 8.5 games behind first-place Philadelphia. After the postponement of Wednesday’s game due to bad weather, the Nationals will meet the NY Mets in a doubleheader battle on Thursday.