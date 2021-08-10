Typical summer pattern today, but the tropics are ramping up

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - All eyes are on the tropics as we continue to track a developing system known as Potential Tropical Cyclone #6. It’s expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Fred later today as it impacts Puerto Rico over the next 24 hours. The forecast calls for it to eventually make its way towards either the Florida coast or to enter the Gulf of Mexico by the weekend. It’s too early to say how strong this system will be, but it’s definitely one to watch closely. Make sure to stay glued to WTOK for the latest tropical developments.