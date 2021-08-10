Cancel
Return to ‘Fantasy Island,’ ‘Talent’ Goes Live, ‘Untold’ Sports Stories, ‘Stargirl’ Is Back

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
Marietta Daily Journal
 5 days ago

TV is back to business after the Olympics, which means a new reboot, as Fox revives the 1970s’ TV staple Fantasy Island. America gets to vote as America’s Got Talent begins its live shows. Netflix’s anthology Untold revisits major events and personalities from the world of sports. The CW’s DC Comics bandwagon welcomes back Stargirl.

