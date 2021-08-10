Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Ennio Morricone Documentary by Giuseppe Tornatore Added to Venice Lineup - Global Bulletin

By Naman Ramachandran
seattlepi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 78th Venice International Film Festival (Sept. 1-11) will include an out of competition screening of “Ennio” by Giuseppe Tornatore, director of the Oscar winning “Cinema Paradiso.” “Ennio” is a comprehensive portrait of two time Oscar winning composer Ennio Morricone, among the most influential and prolific musicians of the twentieth century, who has scored over 500 movie soundtracks.

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Bellocchio
Person
Giuseppe Tornatore
Person
Bernardo Bertolucci
Person
Dario Argento
Person
Ennio Morricone
Person
Hans Zimmer
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Person
Carlo Verdone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary Film#Taviani#Cuban#Dominican#Spanish#Star Plus#Telemundo#Bfi Film Fund#Cosentino Media#Canadian#Ctv#Bell Media#Nbc#Bbc Hulu#Fox#App
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Moviesseattlepi.com

Quentin Tarantino and Jerusalem Film Festival Team to Honor Cannon Films - Global Bulletin

This year’s 38th Jerusalem Film Festival will host a tribute to iconic Israeli company Cannon Films and producers Yoram Globus and Menachem Golan, curated in collaboration with Quentin Tarantino. The Cannon Film Group produced and distributed films from 1967 to 1993. In ’79 the company was purchased by producer Globus and Golan, who tailored its production slate through the ‘80s, focusing heavily on action films. Along the way Cannon became one of the world’s leading independent production companies.
MoviesScreendaily

Venice adds ‘Becoming Led Zeppelin’ documentary

The Venice Film Festival (September 1-11) has added documentary Becoming Led Zeppelin to its 2021 line-up. The film, directed by Bernard MacMahon, will have its world premiere out of competition at the festival. It is co-written and produced by Allison McGourty, who previously worked with MacMahon on his 2017 documentary, American Epic.
MoviesDeadline

‘Becoming Led Zeppelin’ Doc Added To Venice Film Festival Lineup

Becoming Led Zeppelin, the documentary about the iconic rock band, has been added to the Venice Film Festival lineup in an out of competition slot. Directed by Bernard MacMahon (American Epic) and co-written and produced by Allison McGourty, the film chronicles band members Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones, Robert Plant and the late John Bonham.
Moviesseattlepi.com

'Last Night in Soho' Production Designer Marcus Rowland to be Honored in Venice - Global Bulletin

The Venice International Film Festival and Campari will honor production designer Marcus Rowland with this year’s Campari Passion for Film Award at this year’s 75th edition, where “Last Night in Soho,” his latest collaboration with director Edgar Wright, will screen out of competition. Rowland will receive the honor during a ceremony on Sept. 4, ahead of the film’s screening.
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

Israeli Drama 'Normal' Lands on HBO Max in Latin America - Global Bulletin

Dori Media Group (DMG) has sold Israeli drama “Normal” to WarnerMedia in Latin America, where the series will be available on HBO Max. the series premiered in November of last year on Israel’s HOT, pulling strong reviews and ratings, finishing the year as one of the broadcasters top three most-watched dramas. Based on the true story of series co-creator Lior Dayan, the series kicks off with its protagonist at a low point, committed to a psych ward after a nervous breakdown fueled by drug use. There, the writer battles with personal demons and receives treatment while facing the harsh reality that he is totally normal, a standard superseded by his father, filmmaker, actor, and artist Assi Dayan, and grandfather, defense minister Moshe Dayan. “Normal” played in competition at last year’s Series Mania in the festival’s International Panorama section.
Chagrin Falls, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Chagrin Documentary Film Festival announces 2021 event lineup

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- The Chagrin Documentary Film Festival will return to Northeast Ohio this autumn with nearly 100 documentaries slated for its 12th annual event. The film fest is scheduled for Oct. 5-10, with showings at Chagrin Valley Little Theatre, Riverside Park, Chagrin Falls Intermediate School Theater and more, according to a press release. The fun doesn’t stop on the screen -- this year, CDFF will also host “CDFF Live on Main,” a series of events including happy hours, filmmaker Q&As and a lounge for visitors.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Aardman Teams With 'Bend It Like Beckham' Director Gurinder Chadha on Bollywood-Inspired Animated Feature - Global Bulletin

Legendary U.K. animation studio Aardman (“Chicken Run,” “Wallace & Gromit”) is teaming with filmmaker Gurinder Chadha (“Bend It Like Beckham”) on a new feature film project for family audiences. Described by the company as an “exuberant, warm-hearted musical,” the currently untitled Bollywood-inspired feature will follow Bodhi, a young Indian elephant from Kerala who dreams of becoming a famous Bollywood dancer.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Emmy Awards Sold to 150 Territories by Rainmaker Content – Global Bulletin

DISTRIBUTION International distributor Rainmaker Content has sold the Television Academy‘s 73rd Emmy Awards to more than 150 territories. New buyers include AMC Networks International for Central Europe, Catchplay Plus for Indonesia and Taiwan, Mediacorp for Singapore, U-Next Co., Ltd for and Japan and Sky Italia for Italy. Returning broadcasters include Turner (Latin America, German speaking Europe), Extension TV (Series Club) for French speaking Europe, Sky (U.K.), Telefonica (Spain), SIC (Portugal), TV2 (Denmark), M-Net (Africa), OSN (Middle East), Telenet (Belgium) and A serial (Commonwealth of Independent States). Hosted by Cedric The Entertainer, star and executive producer of CBS comedy “The Neighborhood,” in front...
Moviesundertheradarmag.com

Director Ferdinando Cito Filomarino on His New Netflix Film “Beckett”

Italian film director Ferdinando Cito Filomarino makes his American cinema debut with Beckett, a Netflix Original thriller about “an American in a foreign land.” The film recently opened the 74th Locarno Film Festival and makes its international debut on Netflix today. Filomarino’s 2010 short film Diarchy, produced by Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino, received awards at the Locarno and Sundance Film Festivals, among others. He followed this artistic triumph by directing the documentary Deceit, which premiered at the Rome Film Festival in 2013.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Johnny Depp Donostia Award Defended by San Sebastian Festival Director

Among the critics were a group of Spanish women filmmakers who said they were “very surprised” that Depp is receiving the award. “This speaks very badly of the festival and its leadership, and transmits a terrible message to the public: ‘it doesn’t matter if you are an abuser as long as you are a good actor,’” Cristina Andreu, president of Spain’s Association of Female Filmmakers and Audiovisual Media had told the Associated Press.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Gravitas Ventures Lands Hot Docs Pic ‘The Gig Is Up’; Burbank Film Festival Fetes Bridges Family; ‘The Manson Brothers’ & ‘Samantha Rose’ Dates – Film Briefs

Gravitas Ventures has acquired U.S. rights to The Gig Is Up, Shannon Walsh’s feature documentary that explores the real costs of the controversial gig economy through the lives of workers from around the world for companies including Uber, Amazon and Deliveroo. The deal comes after London-based sales outfit Dogwoof acquired world rights at the European Film Market. Gravitas will now release the film October 8 in theaters and on-demand. From delivering food and driving ride shares to tagging images for AI, millions of people are finding work task by task online, with the gig economy worth more than $5 trillion and...
Moviesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

'Mr. Rugoff' documentary spotlights difficult genius behind cinema scene

Grade: A- In the documentary "Searching for Mr. Rugoff," director Ira Deutchman takes us on a journey back to the films, entertaining and enlightening, that have served as the cultural milestones of our lives. As it turns out, many of those movies were found, promoted and distributed in the 1960s and '70s by a brilliant, difficult New York mover and shaker named Donald Rugoff. Born into the movie business by virtue of his father, who built and owned New York City movie theaters in the early part of the 20th century, Rugoff followed in the family business, owning the Sutton, Beekman, Plaza and Paris theaters. Later, he added the famed Cinema 1 and 2 to his stable as well as others. As the head of the company Cinema 5, Rugoff also distributed the films of Truffaut, Godard, Nicolas Roeg, Costa-Gravas and Werner Herzog, introducing Americans to their work and befriending the artists. Rugoff released Ingmar Bergman's classic "Scenes from a Marriage." To promote the release of his smash hit "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," art film lover Rugoff went full Barnum & Bailey, if not Python, hiring fledgling film industry workers to dress up in chain mail and armor and hand out leaflets on New York City streets. Part art connoisseur, part showman, and all workaholic, Rugoff was also by the consensus of people who had worked for him, a "terrible person" of the sort who would be canceled in contemporary society.
Moviesseattlepi.com

'Crime Story' Review: Two Oscar Winners, No Cigar

Worse things have happened to Oscar winners, but it’s still unfortunate to see both Richard Dreyfuss and Mira Sorvino flailing in the inept muddle of “Crime Story.” Playing a semi-estranged father and daughter thrown into crisis mode over a few hours’ course following a home robbery, the stars are not exactly at their best here.
Moviesseattlepi.com

How Hollywood is Trying to Mentor a Future Generation of Artists Through the Academy's Gold Rising Program

The next generation of artists and filmmakers need guidance, and many in Hollywood have long grappled with how to offer training and support. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is trying to achieve that through its Academy Gold Rising program, which completed its fifth year of over 100 entertainment enhancement and mentorship for students and young professionals.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Box Office: 'Free Guy' Opens to $2.2 Million in Thursday Previews

The movie is projected to take home around $15 million to $18 million after it opens Friday in 4,165 North American theaters for its opening weekend, with some projections showing ticket sales could reach $20 million. However, as cases of the COVID-19 delta variant increase around the country, audiences have become more reluctant to head into theaters for the latest large-scale releases.
Movies/Film

‘Dark City’ Director Alex Proyas is Working on TV Version of the 1998 Cult Classic

Director Alex Proyas has a new short film, Mask of the Evil Apparition, set in the world of Dark City, his 1998 sci-fi neo-noir cult classic starring Rufus Sewell, Kiefer Sutherland, Jennifer Connelly, and William Hurt. From now until August 19, said short film is available through Video on Demand, as one of the “Virtual Cinema” entries in this year’s Popcorn Frights Film Festival.

Comments / 0

Community Policy