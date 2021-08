Jason Isbell's Aug. 11 show at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion has been on the books for months, as the singer-songwriter is finally out touring behind his 2020 album "Reunions" after a pandemic scotched previous touring plans. But his latest dates have made the news because Isbell announced he'll only play shows if the venue will enforce a policy that requires concert-goers to show proof of vaccination or to be subjected to a COVID test that must turn up negative for admission.