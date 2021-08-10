Ennio Morricone Documentary by Giuseppe Tornatore Added to Venice Lineup - Global Bulletin

Grade: A- In the documentary "Searching for Mr. Rugoff," director Ira Deutchman takes us on a journey back to the films, entertaining and enlightening, that have served as the cultural milestones of our lives. As it turns out, many of those movies were found, promoted and distributed in the 1960s and '70s by a brilliant, difficult New York mover and shaker named Donald Rugoff. Born into the movie business by virtue of his father, who built and owned New York City movie theaters in the early part of the 20th century, Rugoff followed in the family business, owning the Sutton, Beekman, Plaza and Paris theaters. Later, he added the famed Cinema 1 and 2 to his stable as well as others. As the head of the company Cinema 5, Rugoff also distributed the films of Truffaut, Godard, Nicolas Roeg, Costa-Gravas and Werner Herzog, introducing Americans to their work and befriending the artists. Rugoff released Ingmar Bergman's classic "Scenes from a Marriage." To promote the release of his smash hit "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," art film lover Rugoff went full Barnum & Bailey, if not Python, hiring fledgling film industry workers to dress up in chain mail and armor and hand out leaflets on New York City streets. Part art connoisseur, part showman, and all workaholic, Rugoff was also by the consensus of people who had worked for him, a "terrible person" of the sort who would be canceled in contemporary society.