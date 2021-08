YAMICHE ALCINDOR: Welcome to the Washington Week Extra. I’m Yamiche Alcindor. On Monday the U.N. put out a code red warning for humanity. In its latest study, it painted a grim picture of how humans are speeding up climate change. The report says in the years to come we should expect more heatwaves and floods, but it says there is still a chance Earth avoids a worst-case scenario if nations cut greenhouse gas emissions in half this decade and stop emitting by 2050. This week, after months of negotiations also, the Senate passed a major bipartisan infrastructure bill that includes some climate provisions, but is the U.S. doing enough to slow the crisis?