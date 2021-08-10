Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Training Camp Notebook: Prepping For The Preseason

bostonnews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team. It's (preseason) game week, and head coach Ron Rivera wanted to bring a different vibe to practice today. "We want to make sure the guys understand the sense of urgency, the importance [of it] and how things...

www.bostonnews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Kendall Fuller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New England Patriots#Sweat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLNBC Sports

Here's what Ron Rivera appreciates most about Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick is attempting a bold turnaround in New England, and Ron Rivera will get an early look at how Belichick's plan is unfolding. Rivera's Washington Football Team will visit the Patriots on Thursday for the teams' preseason opener. Belichick and Rivera are familiar preseason opponents, having faced each other multiple times in August while Rivera was with the Carolina Panthers.
NFL247Sports

Ron Rivera provides update on Curtis Samuel's recovery

New Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel hasn’t been available for much of the team’s training camp. Because of that, head coach Ron Rivera wants to slowly work Samuel back into the mix. Following practice on Sunday, Rivera spoke to reporters and addressed Samuel’s recovery. The receiver has spent...
NFLNBC Sports

Washington wide receiver Curtis Samuel returns from PUP list

Washington activated wide receiver Curtis Samuel off the Physically Unable to Perform list on Sunday morning following a stint on the sidelines with a groin issue and a couple weeks on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. After coach Ron Rivera gave this not-so encouraging update on Samuel's status last week, his return...
NFLlandgrantholyland.com

Terry McLaurin is the top former Buckeye WR you want to target in fantasy football

Terry McLaurin was a fan favorite and leader for the Buckeyes, as well as a personal favorite of mine. He embodied the culture that has helped elevate Ohio State to truly elite status. As a four-year player and two-time captain, he was willing to do anything and everything asked of him by coaches: special teams, blocking, you name it. McLaurin epitomized unselfish play and emphasized a strong bond/brotherhood in the wide receiver room. The comradery he shared with K.J. Hill, Parris Campbell, Johnnie Dixon, and others (in addition to their beginning-to-end development) further pushed the narrative that if you want to be a part of something special, sharpen your skills as a wide receiver, and win football games, Ohio State is the place to be. I truly believe that guys like McLaurin are part of the reason why Chris Olave came back for a fourth season, and why the best receivers in the country are all willing to come to Columbus to compete for playing time. Nothing is handed to you at Ohio State. You are expected to work your tail off every day, and if your skill matches your work ethic: you can be successful at this level, as well as the next. McLaurin put in the work, and now he is a borderline star in the NFL. His star has risen so much, that you may want to snatch him up as a WR1 in your fantasy football drafts.
NFLHogs Haven

Ron Rivera continues to support kicker Dustin Hopkins for good reasons

On Thursday night, Dustin Hopkins missed both of his field goal attempts in the Football Team’s first preseason game. Washington fans, remembering a lot of costly misses by Hopkins from last season, took to Twitter and other social media in a bit of a panic. Reporters were quick to question head coach Ron Rivera about Hopkins’ status at the post-game press conference.
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Tonight’s Nick Chubb News

Baker Mayfield was Nick Chubb‘s biggest cheerleader Saturday night. Why? Let’s just say Chubb is flush with cash. Chubb was entering the final year of his rookie deal this upcoming season. The Cleveland Browns wanted to ensure he stayed with the team beyond the 2021 season. Mission accomplished. The star...
NFLchatsports.com

Are the Steelers About to Release a Three-Headed Monster?

Once seen as a position that lacked a lot of depth, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Outside Linebacker spot suddenly may not be such a problem. T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith seemed to be the only two “sure things” considering they had a rookie (Quincy Roche) and well-traveled backup(Cassius Marsh) in reserve. That was before Melvin Ingram showed up.
NFLBoston Globe

Bill Belichick is sporting a new ring — but not the Super Bowl kind

Bill Belichick, longtime coach of the Patriots, may have added another ring to his collection — but this time, it’s not the Super Bowl kind. Sportscaster Dale Arnold got Pats Nation buzzing when he tweeted a screengrab of Belichick during the exhibition game against the Washington Football Team Thursday night. In the image, Belichick wore some sort of ring on his left hand wedding-ring finger.
NFLPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Former Ravens running back Lorenzo Taliaferro died of cocaine and fentanyl intoxication, medical examiner says

Lorenzo Taliaferro, a former Baltimore Ravens running back who starred for Bruton High, died of cocaine and fentanyl intoxication, according to the Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. His death was ruled an accident, Donna Price, the district administrator for the state medical examiner’s office in Norfolk, wrote in an email Monday. Taliaferro, 28, died in December of what was ...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady

Tom Brady is leading the way for NFL quarterbacks attempting to play into their 40s. The legendary quarterback just won his seventh Super Bowl in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady is looking for another one this year, too. Ben Roethlisberger is almost 40. At 39, he’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy