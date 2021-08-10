Training Camp Notebook: Prepping For The Preseason

Terry McLaurin was a fan favorite and leader for the Buckeyes, as well as a personal favorite of mine. He embodied the culture that has helped elevate Ohio State to truly elite status. As a four-year player and two-time captain, he was willing to do anything and everything asked of him by coaches: special teams, blocking, you name it. McLaurin epitomized unselfish play and emphasized a strong bond/brotherhood in the wide receiver room. The comradery he shared with K.J. Hill, Parris Campbell, Johnnie Dixon, and others (in addition to their beginning-to-end development) further pushed the narrative that if you want to be a part of something special, sharpen your skills as a wide receiver, and win football games, Ohio State is the place to be. I truly believe that guys like McLaurin are part of the reason why Chris Olave came back for a fourth season, and why the best receivers in the country are all willing to come to Columbus to compete for playing time. Nothing is handed to you at Ohio State. You are expected to work your tail off every day, and if your skill matches your work ethic: you can be successful at this level, as well as the next. McLaurin put in the work, and now he is a borderline star in the NFL. His star has risen so much, that you may want to snatch him up as a WR1 in your fantasy football drafts.