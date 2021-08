A number of other brokerages also recently commented on REI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.58 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.51.