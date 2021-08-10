Money in Your Pocket Minute: 8-10-21

Most are vaccinated? Yes. So while you might be taking a breath of respite after getting your second jab, keep in mind that that the threat is far from being over. The tiny virus has taken away people’s life, happiness, money, jobs, and all what we consider crucial. The impact of the pandemic on employment has been massive, with so many people losing their jobs and surviving on their mere savings. However, there are smart ways to save money during these unprecedented times as well. Want to know what they are? Remain with us till the end of the article. Make notes as we never know there could be another one anytime!