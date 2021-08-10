Cancel
Financial Reports

Gilat: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Middletown Press
 5 days ago

PETAH TIKVA, Israel (AP) _ Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $129,000 in its second quarter. The Petah Tikva, Israel-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 1 cent per share.

Financial ReportsAdvanced Television

Gilat reports strong Q2

Israel-based satellite networking specialist Gilat reported an impressive set of financials on August 10th and a significant recovery given that in-flight communication travel is only just recovering from the pandemic. Gilat says that its revenues of $56.9 million (€48.6m), represent a 49 per cent increase from $38.3 million in Q2...
