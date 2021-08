The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Friday denied a request by two Realtor associations to overturn the federal ban on evictions due to expire Oct. 3. The same district court in May ruled that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction moratorium was unlawful but also placed a stay on the decision, leaving the ban in place until the government could appeal. In subsequent decisions, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and Supreme Court allowed the stay and the moratorium to remain in place.