Samsung unveils compact wearable chip

By Justin Springham
mobileworldlive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung Electronics detailed its latest processor, designed to deliver more responsive wearable UIs while providing high-quality LTE connectivity, which will be used in its next smartwatch. The Exynos W920 integrates an LTE modem with an advanced 5nm process node, the company noted. It features two cores and a GPU based...

www.mobileworldlive.com

The Associated Press
The Associated Press

Samsung Introduces the Industry’s First 5nm Processor Powering the Next Generation of Wearables

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2021-- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, today announced its new wearable processor, the Exynos W920. The new processor integrates an LTE modem and is the first in the industry to be built with an advanced 5-nanometer (nm) extreme ultra-violet (EUV) process node, offering powerful yet efficient performance demanded by next-generation wearable devices.
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho smartphone unveiled

Samsung has launched a new Android smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho and the handset has slightly different specifications to the previous Galaxy A12 device. The Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho is launching in Europe and it features a different processor to the original device. This handset comes with a 6.5...

