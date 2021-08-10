Samsung unveils compact wearable chip

Qualcomm’s reputation was dealt a blow these past few weeks. Back in mid-May, the company had to deal with the news that Google is rebuilding Wear OS with a new partner — Samsung. Just yesterday, Google confirmed its upcoming Pixel 6 series will ship with the company’s own silicon rather than Qualcomm’s. After news of Google’s partnership with Samsung broke, Qualcomm later confirmed it still plans to make new wearable chips. Immediately after Google’s Pixel 6 announcement, the company issued a statement stating it “will continue to work closely with Google on existing and future products based on Snapdragon platforms.” While Qualcomm hasn’t elaborated any further on its future plans, we’ve spotted code for a new Qualcomm-made Wear OS chipset that could end up being the Snapdragon Wear 5100.