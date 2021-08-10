Cancel
Financial Reports

Tidewater: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Tacoma News Tribune
 5 days ago

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) on Monday reported a loss of $29.5 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 72 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 73 cents per share. The offshore energy services provider posted revenue of $90...

www.thenewstribune.com

Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Renewable Energy Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Renewable Energy Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors analyst D. Ventura now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.750-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Viper Energy (VNOM) Gains 4.5% as Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

VNOM - Free Report) has gained 4.5% since it reported strong second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 2. Higher oil equivalent barrels and price primarily aided the partnership’s bottom line. The partnership – an affiliate of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (. FANG - Free Report) – reported adjusted earnings per unit of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cascades Inc. (CAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on September 2nd

Shares of TSE:CAS opened at C$14.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91. Cascades has a one year low of C$13.06 and a one year high of C$18.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.20.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Cut to C$52.00

NPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.95.
IndustryZacks.com

Halliburton (HAL) Gets Well Construction Project in Malaysia

HAL - Free Report) has been awarded an offshore integrated contract by Sapura Drilling to operate as a technical partner for a well construction project off the coast of Malaysia. Sapura Drilling is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sapura Energy, a leading integrated oil and gas services and solutions provider operating...
StreetInsider.com

Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Tops Q2 EPS by 12c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.03), $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.15). Revenue for the quarter came in at $132.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $119.68 million.
StocksStreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC CENAQ Energy Corp. (CENQ) Opens at $10

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today's IPO for SPAC CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CENQU) (NASDAQ: CENQ) opened for trading at $10 after pricing 15,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. Imperial Capital, LLC and I-Bankers Securities, Inc. are acting as...
Businessalbanyceo.com

Southern Company Completes Successful Spinout of Carbon Offset Startup Cloverly

Southern Company, via its technology incubator, has closed a deal to spinout Cloverly, the leading Application Programming Interface (API) for carbon offsetting. Cloverly announced the closing of the successful $2.1 million seed round in June and Southern Company retains a minority ownership stake in the company. The funding round was...
Marketskyn24.com

Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market Estimated size Discern 2X Expansion size 2026

Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam market is accounted for $2.08 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.35 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Superior Properties of Flexible Elastomeric Foams and rise in the end-use industries of flexible elastomeric foams are some of the factors propelling market growth. Moreover, the lack of awareness about the benefits of insulation is restricting the market. In addition, increasing opportunities in the healthcare sector are providing ample opportunity.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Babcock & Wilcox strained by the pandemic

The US services company said it was nonetheless upbeat about its future clean energy performance. US energy and environmental services company Babcock & Wilcox said August 12 that revenue streams from its renewable segment were negatively impacted by the pandemic. The company reported consolidated revenues during the second quarter at...
Energy Industrythedallasnews.net

Solar Water Heater Market to Cross $6.7 Billion by 2027

Surge in demand for water heating systems in isolated and rural areas is anticipated to propel the market growth. Small-scale solar water heaters are predominately used in rural areas due to low cost and high efficiency in various climate conditions. For instance, China has around 5,000 small & medium-scale solar water heater manufacturers and most of them serve in the rural areas. In addition, substantial government support in terms of rebate and energy schemes is expected to further attract new customers, thereby enhancing the market growth.

