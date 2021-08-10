Tidewater: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.95.