Financial Reports

Recro Pharma: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Tacoma News Tribune
 5 days ago

Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $1.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Exton, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to 6 cents per share.

#Recro Pharma Inc
Financial Reports
Economy
Markets
