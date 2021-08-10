Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G Review

Make sure your phone not only performs well but also expresses who you are by using the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G smartphone. Available in fun colors like Lavender, Phantom Black, Green, and Cream, this smartphone also comes in Gray, Pink, and White. Moreover, it has awesome camera features like Flex mode for hands-free selfies. And Quick Shot lets you take photos from the Cover Screen. With a sleek, compact design that fits in your pocket, it boasts IPX84 water resistance to go wherever you go no matter the weather. With a large 1.9″ Super AMOLED Cover Screen, this smartphone lets you set wallpaper and view notifications from the outside. Both the Cover Screen and the 6.7″ FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Main Screen boast a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. So this phone is great for every app and YouTube video you scroll past.