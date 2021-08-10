Cellebrite Introduces New Professional Services To Help Public Safety Agencies And Fortune 1000 Companies Transform Investigations With Digital Intelligence
TYSONS CORNER, Va., Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- Cellebrite, a leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced new service offerings to apply Digital Intelligence solutions to solving investigative challenges and guiding digital transformation. This breakthrough professional services model aims to ensure customer success at every stage of the digital transformation journey – from inception, through implementation, and ongoing optimization.www.insidenova.com
