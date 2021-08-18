Cancel
B.Riley Upgrades Service Properties Trust (SVC) to Buy

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

B.Riley analyst Bryan Maher upgraded Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $15.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Service Properties Trust click here. For more ratings news on Service Properties Trust click here. Shares of Service Properties Trust closed...

