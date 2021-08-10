Sprucewold Column: Meetings, events and ‘Woldwear!’

It’s been a busy few days in the Sprucewold and Linekin Heights Colonies. The Linekin Heights Association held their annual meeting on Saturday morning, Aug. 7, outside on the Sprucewold Green, followed by the Sprucewold Association Annual Meeting at 10 a.m. via Zoom. I don’t have details to pass along as yet from the Linekin Heights meeting, but there is news from the Sprucewold Association. President Susan Goodell opened with a line from last week’s columnist, Margit Ahlin, highlighting again our “beautiful vistas, abundant wildlife, dramatic weather changes, unique architecture, and unparalleled community spirit.” A lot to be thankful for.