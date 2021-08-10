Inside Chicago Bulls' $85 Million DeMar DeRozan Deal and Markkanen Freeze-out
The Chicago Bulls are in the midst of one of the NBA's more noteworthy offseasons, one which has included multiple flashy signings. The Bulls, as they say, may be back. Upgrading the roster around Zach LaVine has been a clear objective dating back to the trade deadline, with Chicago's front office determined to clinch a postseason berth before the 26-year-old All-Star wing can reach his own free agency in 2022.bleacherreport.com
Comments / 0