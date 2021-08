The ’90s are back, baby. Just watch an auction for any car, truck, or SUV that’s somewhat, kind of, sort of cool from the ‘90s; it will likely go for a shocking amount of money. And you can double that shock if it has low mileage and isn’t even that cool. So, put on some Pearl Jam, dig this 1995 Jeep Cherokee XJ Overlander, and mash through the desert with no worries other than what might happen with Y2K.