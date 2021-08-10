Solving the Puzzle of Global Identity Verification

It seems that there is a bit of a cottage industry of “bug bounty hunters” who specialize in searching public repositories on GitHub for exposed credentials such as AWS and Azure access keys, passwords, API keys and the like. When they find them, they then contact the repo owners and offer to point out the exposed credentials for a fee. Of course, there are also people out there who look for exposed credentials with darker motives in mind, choosing to use them to gain access to systems, steal information in cloud storage, aid and abet their extortion schemes, etc.