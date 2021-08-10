Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Canadian faces spy ruling as Huawei decision looms

By JOE McDONALD Associated Press
Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — A Canadian entrepreneur who was charged with spying after his government arrested an executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei faces a possible verdict Wednesday as Beijing steps up pressure on Canada ahead of a court ruling on whether to hand over the executive to face U.S. criminal charges.

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Ap#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Huawei
Country
China
Related
Public Safetycommunitynewscorp.com

China confirms death sentence for Canadian Schellenberg

Amid diplomatic tensions between China and Canada, a Chinese court upheld the death sentence of a Canadian drug trafficker. The Court of Appeal of Liaoning Province (northeast China) said on Tuesday that the death sentence imposed on Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg in January 2019 would stand. Ultimately, China’s Supreme People’s Court must uphold the death sentence.
Public Safetyalbuquerqueexpress.com

China condemns Canadian to death in drug case

A Chinese court, on Tuesday, upheld a Canadian man's death sentence for drug smuggling a day before another court is due to rule on the case of another Canadian accused of spying. Robert Schellenberg was arrested in 2014 and jailed for 15 years in late 2018. Speaking to reporters by...
Advocacyharrisondaily.com

China dismisses Canadian protests over cases tied to Huawei

BEIJING (AP) — China on Thursday dismissed Canada's protests of harsh sentences handed down by Chinese courts to Canadians whose cases are seen as linked to the arrest in Vancouver of a top …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Foreign PolicyInternational Business Times

Chinese Court Set To Rule In Spy Trial Of Canadian Michael Spavor

A Chinese court is expected to deliver a verdict Wednesday in the trial of Canadian businessman Michael Spavor, detained on spying charges his country insists have been "trumped up". Spavor was detained in 2018 along with compatriot Michael Kovrig in apparent retaliation for Canada's arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou...
Foreign PolicyVoice of America

China Sentences Canadian to 11 Years on Spying Charges

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the 11-year prison sentence handed down by a Chinese court to businessman Michael Spavor is “absolutely unacceptable and unjust.”. A court in the northeastern city of Dandong convicted Spavor Wednesday on a charge of espionage. The verdict came nearly six months after Spavor’s one-day,...
Public SafetyCourthouse News Service

Canadian gets 11 years on Chinese spy charges as Huawei CFO extradition case ramps up

Chinese authorities detained Michael Spavor in December 2018 in response to Huawei exec Meng Wanzhou's arrest at the Vancouver airport. VANCOUVER, British Columbia (CN) — A Chinese court sentenced a Canadian businessman to 11 years in prison on espionage charges Wednesday on the eve of the start of formal committal arguments in Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s extradition hearing.
Worldwcn247.com

Canadian justice lawyer says Huawei CFO was dishonest

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — A Canadian justice department lawyer told an extradition hearing the dishonesty of a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies put a bank at risk of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran. Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei’s founder and the company’s chief financial officer, at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018. The U.S. wants her extradited to face fraud charges. The U.S. accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions. It says Meng, 49, committed fraud by misleading the HSBC bank about the company’s business dealings in Iran. A justice department lawyer says was dishonest about Huawei’s relationship with Skycom during a meeting with a HSBC executive.
ElectionsTimes Daily

Trudeau triggers Canadian election, voting day Sept. 20

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau triggered an election Sunday as he seeks to capitalize on Canada being one of the most fully vaccinated countries in the world. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
EnvironmentTimes Daily

Turkey evacuates some flooding victims; death toll hits 62

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey sent ships to help evacuate people and vehicles from a northern town on the Black Sea that was hard hit by flooding, as the death toll in the disaster rose Sunday to at least 62 and more people than that remained missing. Support local journalism reporting...
Politicskcbx.org

After Being Silent For Decades, Japan Now Speaks Up About Taiwan — And Angers China

SEOUL, South Korea — Japan is undergoing a remarkable shift in its stance on one of the most contentious issues in Asia: Taiwan. Mainland China and Taiwan split during a civil war in 1949, and Beijing has vowed to unify with the self-governing island — by force, if necessary. The Biden administration is counting on help from its allies, especially Japan, to deter such a move.
EnvironmentRebel Yell

“Absolutely unprecedented” natural disasters | Vladimir Putin is worried

(Moscow) President Vladimir Putin on Saturday expressed concern about natural disasters of “absolutely unprecedented” proportions in Russia, faced with devastating forest fires in Siberia and floods in the south. Ola CICHOWLAS Agence France-Presse. Urged by regional officials via video conference, the Russian President urged the government to do everything possible...
Worldtechstartups.com

Israel, the most vaccinated country in the world, faces a surge in covid with number of hospitalized covid patients predicted to double every 10 days

In April, IB Times wrote a piece titled, “Israel Is The Most Vaccinated Country, But The B.1.617 Is Threatening It Now.” At the time, Israel was one of the few countries that reported 41 new cases of the B.1.617, also known as the “Delta” variant which originated from India. Of the 41 cases reported, four people were vaccinated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy