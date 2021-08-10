Bring Back the Screen-Game Adaptation
Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, and early aughts, video games were still finding their footing as a narrative form. Some companies used this to their advantage by creating original properties that functioned like choose-your-own-adventure novels. Others offered text-based adventures that were now more versatile than ever. As the graphics got better, however, so did the ambitions. Video game adaptations were no longer meant to be poured into landfills. They were a viable way to make some extra money. Like most cross-medium adaptations, the bad outweighed the good. However, the absurdity, ambition, and irony-drenched promise of these games still make them some of my most cherished memories.www.tvovermind.com
