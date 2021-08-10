Cancel
Economy

HotelPlanner, Reservations.com Enter Theee-Way Merger with SPAC Astrea Acquisition (ASAXU)

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

HotelPlanner, Reservations.com, and Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ASAXU), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that they have ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com

Economy
Nasdaq
Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (BWCAU) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ: BWCAU) announced today the pricing on August 3, 2021 of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") in the United States and trade under the ticker symbol "BWCAU" beginning on August 4, 2021.
Activist fund Starboard helps data center firm Cyxtera close its valuation gap via SPAC merger

Business: Cyxtera is a global leader in the data center colocation and interconnection services. The company operates a footprint of more than 60 data centers around the world, providing services to more than 2,300 leading enterprises and U.S. federal government agencies. It provides data center, colocation, enterprise application cloud computing, hybrid cloud, cyber security, and analytics solutions to government, enterprises, and service providers. It offers Cyxtera Portal, enabling customers to monitor, manage, and control their digital infrastructure from a single, dedicated platform; colocation services; data center services; Cyxtera Extensible Data Center platform, a platform that transforms IT infrastructure design, configuration, and deployment. The company also provides AppGate SDP, a network security platform to secure any application; and AppGate Insight, which provides cloud and network architects visibility into all of the network traffic. In addition, it offers threat analytics, safe browsing, and detect monitoring services.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV (DCRDU) Prices 27.5M Unit Offering at $10/unit

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV (NASDAQ: DCRDU) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering ("IPO") of 27,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ") and trade under the ticker symbol "DCRDU" beginning on August 11, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one of the Company's Class A ordinary shares at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols "DCRD" and "DCRDW," respectively.
Lending platform Kredivo to go public via $2.5 billion SPAC merger

(Reuters) - FinAccel on Monday agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm, valuing the parent of Indonesian buy now, pay later platform Kredivo at about $2.5 billion, a further sign of consolidation in the fast-growing sector. The deal follows Square Inc's move to purchase buy now,...
Bullet Blockchain Completes Merger to Enter the U.S. Public Markets

CORK, REPUBLIC OF IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2021 / Bullet Blockchain LTD. ('Bullet' or the 'Company'), a turnkey crypto mining operation focused on efficiency, stability, transparency and scalability, announced today, that the Company has completed its reverse merger to enter the U.S. public marketplace. While Bullet's management is...
Polygon Begins Foray Into ZK With $250M Hermez Network Merger

Polygon has announced a merger with Hermez Network, a prominent zero-knowledge (ZK) cryptography-based scaling project. According to a Polygon blog post, the two companies will become Polygon Hermez in “the first full-blown merger of two blockchain networks.”. The company also described the move as their “first big foray into the...
IPO for SPAC AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corporation (APMI) Opens at $9.90

Today's IPO for SPAC AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: APMI) (NASDAQ: APMIU) opened for trading at $ after pricing 15,000,000 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Acquiring, Merging or Selling a Business?

As a successful business owner, you have probably devoted many years and countless hours to building your enterprise. Now you may find yourself contemplating the idea of making an acquisition, merging with another company, or exiting your business altogether. There are many tangible benefits from an acquisition or merger, including...
IPO for SPAC CENAQ Energy Corp. (CENQ) Opens at $10

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today's IPO for SPAC CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CENQU) (NASDAQ: CENQ) opened for trading at $10 after pricing 15,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. Imperial Capital, LLC and I-Bankers Securities, Inc. are acting as...
UPDATE: Barclays Upgrades Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) to Overweight

Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal upgraded Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
IPO for SPAC Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (OXAC) Opens at $10.01

Today's IPO for SPAC Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: OXAC) (NASDAQ: OXACU) opened for trading at $10.01 after pricing 10,000,000 units ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MarketRealist

FUSE SPAC Stock Is a Bargain Before the MoneyLion Merger

On Feb. 12, the blank-check company Fusion Acquisition (FUSE) disclosed its plans to take MoneyLion public. When is the FUSE and MoneyLion merger date and should you buy FUSE stock before the merger?. Article continues below advertisement. Founded in 2013, MoneyLion offers products to help customers save money, borrow money,...
The Motley Fool

SpaceX, Cargill, DraftKings, and WeWork Complete Major Mergers And Acquisitions

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. It's the Summer of Love, and big business is along for the ride. Across numerous industries this week, flings among various major players are turning into full-fledged unions in a series of high-profile mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships.
Cannabis website Leafly announces plan to go public through SPAC merger

Digital cannabis marketplace Leafly is going public through a merger with the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Merida Merger Corp. I, the companies announced Monday. The deal puts the combined company's enterprise value at about $385 million and its equity value at $532 million, and the merger is expected to generate proceeds of up to $161.5 million, depending on any redemptions from Merida stockholders. The companies expect the deal to close in the fourth quarter, and the combined company will adopt the Leafly name and trade on the Nasdaq under LFLY.
Kismet Acquisition Two (NASDAQ:KAII) Trading 0.5% Higher

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 23,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.
Abri SPAC I, Inc. (ASPAU) Prices 5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPAU) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 units at a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) Provides a Regulatory Update on the Merger

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated ("SYKES" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SYKE), a leading full life cycle provider of global customer experience management services, multichannel demand generation and digital transformation, announced that the required waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (HSR Act) regarding the all-cash acquisition by Sitel GroupÂ® expired at 11:59 PM ET on August 9, 2021. The proposed transaction has received antitrust clearance in other key foreign jurisdictions. The transaction, which is expected to be completed in the second half of 2021, remains subject to certain closing conditions, including the approval of SYKES' shareholders at its Special Meeting, which is scheduled for August 24, 2021 at 8 AM ET at the Rivergate Tower, 400 N. Ashley Drive, Suite 320, 3rd Floor, Conference Room A, Tampa, FL 33602. Upon the closing of the transaction, which was approved unanimously by the Company's Board of Directors, SYKES will become a privately-held company and its shares will cease trading on Nasdaq.
The Associated Press

Nanox Enters into Acquisition via Merger Agreement with Zebra Medical Vision Ltd. and Announces Entry into Binding Letter of Intent with USARAD Holdings Inc.

NEVE ILAN, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2021-- Nanox Enters into Acquisition via Merger Agreement with Zebra Medical Vision Ltd. and Announces Entry into Binding Letter of Intent with USARAD Holdings Inc. with the Goal of Creating an Integrated, Globally Connected End-to-End Radiology Solution and Population Preventive Health Platform. This press release...
Online Cannabis Marketplace Leafly To Go Public in a $532 Million SPAC Merger

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Leafly, a popular online cannabis marketplace, announced today an agreement to merge with the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ: MCMJ). Once the deal is...
Cepton Technologies Is Latest Lidar Firm to Go Public via SPAC Merger

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 — Cepton Technologies Inc. entered a definitive business combination agreement with Growth Capital Acquisitions Corp., a publicly traded special acquisition company (SPAC), as well as related subscription agreements, for an aggregate $58.5 million private placement in connection with the business combination. Once the transaction closes, the combined company will be renamed Cepton Inc. and listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol CPTN.

