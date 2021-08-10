HotelPlanner, Reservations.com Enter Theee-Way Merger with SPAC Astrea Acquisition (ASAXU)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated ("SYKES" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SYKE), a leading full life cycle provider of global customer experience management services, multichannel demand generation and digital transformation, announced that the required waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (HSR Act) regarding the all-cash acquisition by Sitel GroupÂ® expired at 11:59 PM ET on August 9, 2021. The proposed transaction has received antitrust clearance in other key foreign jurisdictions. The transaction, which is expected to be completed in the second half of 2021, remains subject to certain closing conditions, including the approval of SYKES' shareholders at its Special Meeting, which is scheduled for August 24, 2021 at 8 AM ET at the Rivergate Tower, 400 N. Ashley Drive, Suite 320, 3rd Floor, Conference Room A, Tampa, FL 33602. Upon the closing of the transaction, which was approved unanimously by the Company's Board of Directors, SYKES will become a privately-held company and its shares will cease trading on Nasdaq.