Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

SC Attorney General calls for faster implementation of anti-robocall technology

By Riley Bean
live5news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson urged the Federal Communications Commission to fight back against illegal robocalls now. On Monday, Wilson demanded the FCC move up the deadline for smaller telephone companies to implement caller ID technology. Wilson was joined by a bipartisan coalition of 51 attorneys general, led by Attorney General Josh Stein from North Carolina, Attorney General Josh Shapiro from Pennsylvania, and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge from Arkansas.

www.live5news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Shapiro
Person
Leslie Rutledge
Person
Josh Stein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorney General#Robocall#Caller Id#Attorneys#Columbia#Stir Shaken#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FCC
Related
U.S. Politicshoumatimes.com

New Marijuana Decriminalization Law Goes Into Effect Today

Opinion sent by Rep. Cedric Glover, who sponsored the bill to decriminalize marijuana in the legislature:. On Sunday, August 1, Louisiana will finally join the ranks of U.S. states that have reformed their marijuana laws when Act 247 (House Bill 652) goes into effect. Starting today, possession of 14 grams...
Charleston, SClive5news.com

Lawsuit challenging end of pre-pandemic unemployment programs dismissed

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A lawsuit challenging the end of pre-pandemic unemployment programs has been dismissed. The lawsuit challenged the governor’s decision to terminate South Carolina’s participation in optional federal pandemic-related unemployment benefit programs. McMaster had ended the states participation after talking with the head of the state department of...
Politicswbgo.org

Biden Calls for Cuomo's Resignation After Attorney General's Report

President Biden has called for Governor Cuomo to resign after a state investigation found that he had sexually harassed 11 women, breaking state and federal laws. Lawmakers in Albany expect to wrap up an impeachment inquiry soon. Lauren Leader, a gender and workplace expert, said Cuomo can’t continue to run...
Lawbloomberglaw.com

Anti-Robocall Law Covers Job Recruitment Cell Phone Calls

Plaintiff says he got job recruitment robocall without giving prior consent. FCC changes didn’t limit cell phone regulations to ads, telemarketing. Federal restrictions on robocalls to cell phones cover not just advertisements or telemarketing, but also other prerecorded messages like job recruitment calls, the Ninth Circuit said Tuesday. Jonathan Loyhayem...
Albany, NYcnyhomepage.com

Lawmakers in Albany react to Assembly dropping impeachment probe

ALBANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – The New York State Assembly is dropping its impeachment investigation into Andrew Cuomo upon his resignation. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie says there were two reasons for the decision. One was that the probe was to determine if the Governor should be removed from office, and he’s resigned.
Lonoke County, ARArkansas Online

Lawmakers call on state attorney general to discuss Allport's status

The Legislative Joint Auditing Committee's co-chairmen have invited Attorney General Leslie Rutledge to next month's meeting to explain why her office has yet to take action aimed at dissolving the municipality of Allport in Lonoke County. But a spokesman for Rutledge said late Thursday that the parties have agreed to...
Columbia, SCRock Hill Herald

SC Attorney General says Columbia school mask ordinance is against the law

Republican South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has written a letter to Columbia City Council saying he believes the city’s recent emergency ordinance requiring masks in elementary and middle schools is against state law. Columbia City Council last week passed a measure that requires students and faculty at 43 elementary...
Posted by
Cook County Record

Attorney General Raoul Calls for Repeal of Rule Requiring Separate Abortion Billing

Illinois Attorney General issued the following announcement on July 29. Attorney General Kwame Raoul, as part of a coalition of 11 attorneys general, submitted a comment letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in support of the proposed rule that will reverse the harmful 2019 changes to the compliance requirements of Section 1303 of the Affordable Care Act (ACA).
Public Safetyroblawnews.com

Attorney general warns of scam emails

Attorney General Kwame Raoul is urging people to be on the lookout for scam emails claiming to come ... Subscribe to Lawrenceville Daily Record today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Nebraska Statenebraska.gov

Nebraska Attorney General

A recent opinion piece in this paper questioned the motives for my work as Nebraska Attorney General. The author claimed that I have declared “war” on our youth, specifically those struggling with gender dysphoria. Since I’ve never met the author, it should be no surprise that this assessment of my actions and motives couldn’t be further from the truth.
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Bonta Urges Congress to Implement Voting Rights Legislation to Protect Our Democracy

August 3, 2021 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Monday joined a coalition of 22 attorneys general in urging Congress to take immediate action to. protect voting rights and safeguard our democracy. Today’s action comes in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election where the then-sitting president, assisted by certain elected officials, took steps to try to directly undermine the election. In a letter to Congress, the coalition calls on legislators to act promptly — including, if necessary, to reform the filibuster — to pass federal legislation protecting against both voter suppression and election subversion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy