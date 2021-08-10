Blend Labs' (BLND) New Coverage on Wall Street Overall Positive with ~90% 'Buys'

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, August 12:. Wednesday's CPI data was sufficiently in line to allow the market to continue its frustrating grind higher. Frustrating though only if you are short or bearish. That does appear to be the majority now as the put/call ratio squeezes up toward 1 and the Commitment of Traders report shows similar bearish tones. We get to do a Groundhog Day on Thursday in terms of inflation concerns as the Producer Price Index is out at 0830EST/1330GMT. The Fed will be closely watching again, with The Financial Times reporting Fed member Mary Daly saying that tapering could begin this year. True, it does have to start sometime, and look out below when it does. The correlation between SPY and the Fed balance sheet we have mentioned before. Basically, the Fed is the big buyer and when they step away it all goes kaput.