Blend Labs' (BLND) New Coverage on Wall Street Overall Positive with ~90% 'Buys'

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

At least 8 Street analysts have started research coverage on Blend Labs (NASDAQ: BLND) today, including seven "Buy" or equivalent ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

Stocksinvesting.com

3 High Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Predicts Could Also Rally 15% or More

Because the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and rising inflation could precipitate a market correction in the near term, high dividend-paying stocks could be ideal bets to hedge against the potential investment portfolio losses. Analysts expect dividend-paying stocks Chevron (CVX), British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI), and Sumitomo Mitsui (NYSE:SMFG) to rally by more than 15% in the near term. So, we think these stocks could be solid bets now. Let’s discuss.Concerns about the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and rising inflation are fueling significant volatility in the markets currently. In fact, many analysts and investors expect a broader market correction in the near term.
MarketsBenzinga

Canadian Cannabis Producer HEXO Corp. Applies To Transfer Its US Stock Exchange Listing To The Nasdaq

The Canadian cannabis giant, HEXO Corp (NYSE: HEXO) (TSX: HEXO), announced on Friday that it has applied to transfer its U.S. stock exchange listing from the New York Stock Exchange to the Nasdaq. Though the transfer remains subject to the approval of the Nasdaq, the Ottawa-based cannabis producer expects the transfer to take place effective Aug. 23, 2021, after market close, with common HEXO shares to begin trading as a Nasdaq-listed security on August 24, 2021. Shares will continue to trade under the symbol “HEXO.”
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Tech Stocks With 96% to 140% Upside, According to Wall Street

Wall Street's price targets can be a good place to start your research, but investors should always consider the big picture. Coinbase helps its clients participate in the cryptoeconomy, and Lemonade is modernizing insurance with big data and artificial intelligence. As a long-term investor, I tend to ignore near-term price...
Stockspulse2.com

AMD Shares: $110 Target From BMO Capital

The shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) have received a price target of $110. These are the details. The shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) have received a price target of $110. And BMO Capital analyst Ambrish Srivastava upgraded AMD shares from an “Underperform” rating to “Market Perform.”
StocksStreetInsider.com

Powell Industries (POWL) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend; 3.6% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Powell Industries (NASDAQ: POWL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, or $1.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 18, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Clever Leaves Holdings (CLVR) PT Raised to $11 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Vivien Azer raised the price target on Clever Leaves Holdings (NASDAQ: CLVR) to $11.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

'Great Story, Fair Price': Seaport Downgrades Morgan Stanley (MS) to 'Neutral'

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) are down by 1.5% in today's trading session following a downgrade to 'Neutral' from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Midwest Holding Inc. (MDWT) Misses Q2 EPS by 21c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDWT) reported Q2 EPS of $0.20, $0.21 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.41. Revenue for the quarter came in at $9.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $10.38 million. For earnings history...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Dare Bioscience (DARE) PT Lowered to $9 at Dawson James

Dawson James analyst Jason Kolbert lowered the price target on Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ: DARE) to $9.00 (from $25.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Jupiter Acquisition Corporation (JACQ) Opens at $9.80

Today's IPO for SPAC Jupiter Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: JACQ) (NASDAQ: JACQU) opened for trading at $9.80 after pricing 15,000,000 units ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksFXStreet.com

Wake Up Wall Street (SPY): CPI grinds market higher before PPI does it all over again

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, August 12:. Wednesday's CPI data was sufficiently in line to allow the market to continue its frustrating grind higher. Frustrating though only if you are short or bearish. That does appear to be the majority now as the put/call ratio squeezes up toward 1 and the Commitment of Traders report shows similar bearish tones. We get to do a Groundhog Day on Thursday in terms of inflation concerns as the Producer Price Index is out at 0830EST/1330GMT. The Fed will be closely watching again, with The Financial Times reporting Fed member Mary Daly saying that tapering could begin this year. True, it does have to start sometime, and look out below when it does. The correlation between SPY and the Fed balance sheet we have mentioned before. Basically, the Fed is the big buyer and when they step away it all goes kaput.
Stocksinvezz.com

Najarian sells Micron’s stock on Morgan Stanley downgrade

Morgan Stanley slashed its price target on Micron from $105 to $75. Wall Street disagrees with Morgan Stanley's bold call on Micron stock. Shares of the semiconductor company tanked close to 8% on Thursday. Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) shares slid about 8% on Thursday after Morgan Stanley downgraded the...
StocksZacks.com

Find Strong Stocks to Buy with this New Analyst Coverage Screener

The S&P 500 and the Dow notched records to end last week, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq setting highs Thursday. Both the blue-chip and the benchmark touched new heights again in morning trading Tuesday, while the Nasdaq, which began higher, slipped by mid-morning. Wall Street remains focused on the second quarter...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why MercadoLibre Stock Is Soaring on Thursday

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) reported second-quarter earnings after the market closed on Wednesday, beating Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom lines. As a result, shares rocketed higher on Thursday morning, gaining 12.6% as of 12:20 p.m. EDT. So what. MercadoLibre is the leading e-commerce and fintech platform in Latin...

