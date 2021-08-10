Police Officer Warms Hearts by Giving Boots to a Barefoot Man

When a police officer decided to buy a pair of shoes for a barefoot homeless man, she didn't know she was being recorded. Her act of kindness has gone viral and warmed the hearts of many netizens.

August started on a good note in Atlanta, thanks to a caring police officer. By chance, a passerby recorded footage of Officer Thomas in the middle of a random act of kindness.

The officer's actions were made public on an account called ATLUncensored. The Atlanta police department detailed the occurrence and shared some behind-the-scenes details.

THE HAPPY MOMENT WAS CAPTURED ONLINE

Officer Thomas said that she saw the homeless man barefoot in the rain a few months ago. She decided to buy him a pair of shoes, but he was gone when she returned to give them to him.

She kept the shoes in her car in the event that she ran into him again. Fortunately, their paths did cross, and this time the happy moment was captured on video.

THE OFFICER'S TRUE INTENTIONS

The police department wrote a message on Facebook that detailed the officer's intentions. They made it clear that she simply saw someone in need and decided to act.

They explained:

"Officer Thomas did not have her BWC recording at the time (as it is not required for general citizen encounters) and was not looking for publicity on this day."

PRAISE FOR THE OFFICER

The officer was not seeking applause, but she received praise from many after this clip went viral. With thousands of views, likes, and comments, Officer Thomas became a hero overnight.

While the police department said: "These deeds are just part of any given day for our men and women in blue," netizens still wanted to thank this woman for her gesture.

THE ONLINE REACTION

One online commentator expressed: "That’s how you serve and protect." Another added: "This is nice to see. People helping people instead of just filming them when they're at their worst."

Not everyone lauded the kind officer for her actions. Many people highlighted some of their concerns, and a few of them pointed out that this act of kindness would not solve the greater issues that homeless people faced every day.

SHE LIKES TO HELP

One commentator shared this sentiment and said this act "does absolutely nothing" to contribute to an extensive action plan to assist homeless people in the long run.

Despite this comment, it seemed Officer Thomas' intentions were pure. In an emotional interview, she said: “I haven’t always been able to give. So now that I am able to, I just like to help.”

ANOTHER NOBLE OFFICER

In 2018, a police officer from the Tallahassee Police Department also helped a homeless man by shaving his beard in preparation for a job opportunity. The man would have the chance to improve his life, and all he needed was a little bit of a "clean up."

That was when a kind-hearted officer offered to help him. The occurrence made its way online and garnered thousands of shares and likes. Many people were proud of the cop's actions, and netizens commended his selflessness.