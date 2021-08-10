Join us at the YMCA for our upcoming community events [Paid Press Release]

This post is paid advertising by Lebanon Valley Family YMCA. The Lebanon Valley Family YMCA has always been a great community partner. Join us for some upcoming community events. Next Monday, August 16, is Back to School Family Fun Night at the YMCA during Monday’s Market. The event is 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. and includes a bounce house, vendors, music, games and more. This event is in collaboration with the YMCA, Making A Difference of Lebanon, PA, Salvation Army, WellSpan Health and United Way of Lebanon County. We also have the 35th Annual Lebanon County Senior Games scheduled for September 13-17. Registration is open to individuals 50 years of age and older. The Senior Games strives to promote the health and physical fitness of adults 50 years of age and older through organized events. Activities this year will include pickleball, miniature golf and bocce ball. This event is sponsored by the YMCA, WellSpan Health and Lebanon County Area Agency on Aging.