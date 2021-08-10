Cancel
Monster Energy, Luke “Dingo” Trembath Host UFC 4 Twitch Tournament, 8/11!

By Stevie Wilson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacing off in EA Sports UFC 4, Cormier, Moreno and Hungrybox will duel in a round-robin format playing their own characters taking gameplay into the Octagon at Syndicate MMA Gym in Las Vegas. The game launched last summer and features a vast inventory of UFC athletes from numerous weight classes. When playing in career mode, players learn the basics of four martial arts disciplines. In career mode, players aim to become the G.O.A.T., with additional multi-player options such as Blitz Battles and Online World Championships.

