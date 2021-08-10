One of the biggest RPGs on Nintendo Switch sounds like it's getting a direct sequel

Moon Studios and Xbox Game Studios have announced that iam8bit will be releasing an Ori special edition called Ori: The Collection. Basically, they have made it so that Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps can now be purchased together as one singular collection of games. This version will include digital soundtracks for both games as well as six collectible art cards. The pack will be released on October 12th as you can now pre-order this double pack for $50 via their website. But that's not all as they are also putting together a Collector's Edition for $150 you can also pre-order. That version of the game will come with everything we already mentioned but will also have a Stained Glass Style Art Piece, a"The Flora & Fauna of Ori" Field Guide, a Sketchbook Zine, a Glow-in-the-Dark Pin, and a Transforming Glow-in-the-Dark Display Box. You can check out a trailer for the collection below.