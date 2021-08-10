Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

One of the biggest RPGs on Nintendo Switch sounds like it's getting a direct sequel

By Hamish Hector
Posted by 
TechRadar
TechRadar
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a recent interview, Jenna Coleman let slip that she may soon be returning to the Xenoblade Chronicles series in a new Switch game. The Doctor Who star voiced Melia, a key character in the first game, and her comments (and subsequent “I don’t know if I’m supposed to say that”) suggest Xenoblade Chronicles 3 could be in the works.

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

TechRadar

TechRadar

11K+
Followers
29K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenna Coleman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Nintendo#Rpgs#Fantasy Games#Final Fantasy#The Xc2 Party#Architect#Pyra#The Nintendo Switch#Gfinity Esports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesNintendo Insider

Restore Stages In FILMECHANISM On Nintendo Switch

Phoenixx and Chemical Pudding have revealed that FILMECHANISM is coming to Nintendo Switch. In this 2D puzzle action game, you are challenged to “record” the status of each stage and “restore” it at any given time by checking the movement of falling footholds and pushable blocks to clear each one.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Nintendo Teases Microgame Mayhem In Wario's Upcoming Switch Release

One other neat first in this particular entry is the ability for two players to play microgames together on the same screen by sharing two Joy-Con controllers or using the wireless local play. WarioWare: Get It Together! isn't the only E3 announcement Nintendo has been publicising. Earlier this week, it...
Video GamesNintendo Insider

Picross S Genesis & Master System Edition Out On Nintendo Switch This Week

Jupiter has confirmed that Picross S Genesis & Master System Edition will release on Nintendo Switch this week. The picture crossword puzzle series is back with a crossover that welcomes characters plucked from 59 games that were released on SEGA’s classic consoles, the Master System and SEGA Genesis. With the...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Ori: The Collection Announced For Nintendo Switch

Moon Studios and Xbox Game Studios have announced that iam8bit will be releasing an Ori special edition called Ori: The Collection. Basically, they have made it so that Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps can now be purchased together as one singular collection of games. This version will include digital soundtracks for both games as well as six collectible art cards. The pack will be released on October 12th as you can now pre-order this double pack for $50 via their website. But that's not all as they are also putting together a Collector's Edition for $150 you can also pre-order. That version of the game will come with everything we already mentioned but will also have a Stained Glass Style Art Piece, a"The Flora & Fauna of Ori" Field Guide, a Sketchbook Zine, a Glow-in-the-Dark Pin, and a Transforming Glow-in-the-Dark Display Box. You can check out a trailer for the collection below.
NFLGamespot

The Best Nintendo Switch Accessories For 2021

The Nintendo Switch is a versatile console, with the ability to play it docked, handheld, or in tabletop mode, and with that level of versatility comes an absolute barrage of Nintendo Switch accessories designed to make the experience even better. The Switch is great on its own, especially for the relatively low price tag compared to other consoles on the market, but it has a number of shortcomings that players often complain about, including the lack of a traditional D-pad, the inability to connect Bluetooth headsets to it directly, and the generally uncomfortable experience of playing it handheld. That's where Switch accessories can make a huge difference, with brands like Orzly, PowerA, Hori, 8BitDo, and more offering a slew of products to meet Switch users' needs. From Switch carrying cases and screen protectors to Bluetooth adapters, controllers, and grips, there are some fantastic and affordable Switch accessories out there for practically every situation.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Is New World Coming to Nintendo Switch?

Since the successful release of New World’s closed beta on July 20, players have wondered if this up-and-coming MMORPG will be available on consoles such as the Nintendo Switch. Many similar titles have successfully created a multi-platform environment for their games, so perhaps this option would not be out of the question in the future development of New World.
Video Gamesmobilesyrup.com

Nintendo’s Switch has now sold 89 million units

While the Switch’s sales are down year-over-year, Nintendo’s still extremely popular console has hit 89 million units sold. The Japanese gaming giant’s revenue decreased 9.9 percent to 322.6 billion yen (about $3.6 billion CAD) and operating profit hit 119.6 billion yen ($1.3 billion CAD), a 17.3 percent year-over-year decline, according to the company’s latest earnings report. The downturn is to be somewhat expected, given last year’s surge arrived amid the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Video GamesComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Update Released, Here's What It Does

A new Nintendo Switch Online app update is live on both iOS and Android, releasing version 1.12.0 to all users of the app. That said, the update doesn't come alongside new free SNES games nor free NES games, but it does come with some tweaks, though nothing super substantial or game-changing.
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

7 million downloads later, what’s next for Ninjala on Nintendo Switch?

While Ninjala isn’t quite a household name like Fortnite, the free-to-play multiplayer title on Nintendo Switch has reached two impressive milestones recently: it’s been downloaded seven million times from the Nintendo Switch eShop, and it’s just celebrated its first anniversary. With its vibrant visuals, melee-focused combat and some noteworthy collaborations...
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Where’s Samantha? coming to Nintendo Switch this month

ROKiT Games and developer Respect Studios have announced that their whimsical 2D puzzle platformer Where’s Samantha? will arrive on the Nintendo Switch on 19th August. Follow a friendly swatch of fabric on a journey through deviously designed puzzles to find where Samantha has gone. George and Samantha are two adorable...
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Check Out This Week’s New Nintendo Switch Games

The first full week of August is here, and with it, a delicious selection of new Nintendo Switch games just waiting for gamers’ attention. Check out the best games dropping by this week or proceed to the official site to find the entire list of titles arriving in the near future.
Video Gamesnotebookcheck.net

The next generation Nintendo Switch absolutely needs this one feature that the Playstation 5 has yet to receive

Views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the text belong solely to the author. The Switch OLED is Nintendo's disappointing attempt at keeping Switch sales afloat without actually improving anything in terms of performance. It's clear that the upcoming model will act as a midway point in the same vein as the Playstation 4 Pro or XBox One X before launching the real Switch successor. Gamers everywhere have their own wish list about what they'd like to see on the next Switch, but our number one demand isn't even related to performance at all.
Video GamesGamespot

Nintendo Is Getting Better At Free Post-Launch Content On Switch

Nintendo is notoriously slow to change, especially when it comes to connected experiences like multiplayer and online services. And while the company still certainly has a long way to go, we're starting to see small signs of a more modern Nintendo in how it's handling game updates for some of its first-party franchise titles like Mario Golf: Super Rush and New Pokemon Snap.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Dreamscaper Nintendo Switch review

When I checked out Dreamscaper’s early access launch on PC, I knew it was something special right away. As with Curse of the Dead Gods before it, all I kept thinking was “Man, this would be so good on the handheld.” And now, just under a year later, developers Afterburner are here to prove me right with Dreamscaper on Nintendo Switch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy