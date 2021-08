Today, with the rapid development of network information technology, information security has become very important, and even has become an important topic of global international affairs. The shortage of network security talents is becoming a serious problem. China has 800 million Internet users, and the shortage of network security talents is as high as 700,000 to 1.4 million. More and more talents are ready to join the information security industry. For those people who are ready to enter the industry or are looking forward to the appreciation in the workplace, obtaining security certification is an important way to enhance their personal ability and value. At the same time, obtaining security certification is also a stepping stone for security talents to get good jobs and high salaries.